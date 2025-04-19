Balochistan’s Minerals: From Myths Of Plunder To Pathways Of Progress – OpEd

By Shamsa Ishfaq

For far too long, the narrative surrounding Balochistan’s natural resources has been dominated by allegations of exploitation and exclusion. Claims that the province’s mineral wealth is being siphoned off by powerful entities, particularly the military, have persisted for years, clouding public discourse with skepticism and mistrust. But facts emerging from recent developments suggest a more nuanced, and perhaps more hopeful, reality.

The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, held in Islamabad this month, marked a significant shift. It was not merely a promotional event; it was a statement of intent. For the first time, the mineral-rich province of Balochistan was not just a subject of discussion but a co-owner of the strategy to unlock its resources responsibly.

At the center of these developments is the Reko Diq copper and gold project, widely regarded as one of the largest undeveloped mineral deposits in the world. This is not a murky backdoor transaction, but a highly structured, internationally observed venture led by Barrick Gold, with potential stakes from Saudi Arabia’s Manara Minerals and interest from US investors. Crucially, the Government of Balochistan holds a 25% equity stake, ensuring that the province has a direct financial and governance role in the project.

Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick Gold, emphasized the integrity of the project: “The selection of Fluor as our EPCM partner strengthens our ability to execute the Reko Diq project with the technical rigor, operational discipline, and socio-environmental responsibility that are hallmarks of both companies.” This statement underscores Barrick Gold’s commitment to executing the project with full transparency and in alignment with international standards.

This equity arrangement alone has the potential to generate over a billion dollars in royalties and dividends for the province over the life of the mine—revenue that can be channeled into infrastructure, healthcare, education, and clean water for local communities.

Equally important is the project’s employment potential. Over 7,500 jobs are expected during the construction phase, with around 4,000 permanent roles thereafter. A skills development program is in the pipeline to train Baloch youth in mining, engineering, and technical fields in partnership with regional institutes.

Beyond economic figures, the project is poised to trigger infrastructure development in one of the country’s most remote regions. New roads and power lines will connect Nok Kundi and surrounding areas to the national highway and electricity grids—linking people, markets, and services in ways that could dramatically alter daily life in this long-neglected corner of Pakistan.

However, it would be disingenuous to ignore the challenges that remain. Balochistan’s security landscape remains fragile, and safeguarding long-term investments requires a strong deterrent against sabotage and militancy. In this context, General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, remarked: “Pakistan will provide robust security to protect the interests of investors and partners.” His statement reflects the commitment of the Pakistan Army to ensure stability and security, allowing for sustainable development in the region.

In recent months, top military leadership has publicly reaffirmed its support for safe, inclusive development in the region, with efforts directed at creating secure zones around critical infrastructure like Reko Diq. While these efforts may be viewed with skepticism by some, they should be seen as a calculated response to Balochistan’s security realities and not as a pretext for control.

That said, legitimate concerns about transparency, fair benefit-sharing, and local representation must be addressed continuously. Large-scale development must not become a justification for bypassing local communities or ignoring environmental responsibilities. It is encouraging that Barrick Gold has made public commitments to adhere to international labor and environmental standards. As Mark Bristow added, “We look forward to working closely with Fluor to ensure that Reko Diq delivers lasting value to all our stakeholders, particularly the people of Balochistan and Pakistan.” These are not just words, but commitments that will need to be rigorously monitored.

Ismail Dilawar, a World Bank correspondent, recently wrote, “Reko Diq, located in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, is among the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold reserves. Once operational, it is expected to significantly boost Pakistan’s exports, generate substantial tax and royalty revenues, and contribute to economic growth and job creation.” This highlights the broader economic potential of the project, which promises to uplift not only the province but the entire nation.

Concerns about exploitation have historically shaped the discourse around foreign investment in Balochistan, yet the emerging framework for the Reko Diq project reflects a partnership model built on shared risk and shared reward. If this model is successful, it could serve as a blueprint for future resource management in Balochistan and beyond.

The transition we are witnessing is not perfect, nor is it complete. But it is meaningful. For the first time in decades, Balochistan stands to benefit materially and institutionally from its mineral endowment. The old narrative of plunder no longer fully applies. What is emerging now is a partnership model – structured, inclusive and most importantly, participatory.

If Balochistan is to rise from the margins, it will not be through isolation or cynicism, but through smart, just, and inclusive economic integration. The Reko Diq project could be a test case for this new model. It will not erase the past but it might help write a better future.