Globalization And Crimes In Third World Countries – OpEd

By Nagaraju Vallala

Global thinkers generally do not agree that globalization is dead; in fact, globalization is very much alive. It has arguably transformed the world into a small town where articles and goods are readily available to local residents. This process of globalization has made interdependence among states inevitable, influenced by geographical and economic factors.

On one hand, globalization has brought countries closer together and advanced their development in various areas. On the other hand, it has introduced significant complications, particularly in relation to crime. While globalization is often discussed from political, economic, and cultural perspectives most frequently from an economic standpoint—it is less commonly analyzed from a crime perspective.

In this contemporary global village, crime has evolved in ways we could not have imagined, largely due to technology, which serves as a foundation for digital crimes. There is a clear interconnection between globalization and digital crimes, as globalization has indeed contributed to the rise of cybercrime. Recent statistics indicate that the United States is among the countries most affected by cybercrime and is frequently targeted for cyber attacks. Over the past three decades, globalization has also facilitated the rise of economic crimes.

This trend is particularly evident in Third World countries, where globalization has opened avenues for both individuals and institutions to commit economic crimes. One major challenge that impacts the economic systems of Third World nations is money laundering. Recently, money laundering has been perpetrated by both individuals and institutions. Global financial institutions, while having advanced the economies of Third World countries, have also been exposed to substantial risks as a result of money laundering.

Some organizations argue that money laundering contributes to terrorist funding, enabling terrorist organizations to acquire weapons and engage in illicit activities. Furthermore, crimes like drug trafficking and human trafficking are often facilitated by money laundering, which undermines the wealth of Third World countries and poses risks to the global economy. To combat money laundering, Bretton Woods institutions have recognized it as a significant obstacle to globalization and have undertaken various initiatives.

The United States has also classified it as a global concern, pressuring Third World nations to enforce anti-money laundering laws within their borders. Understanding the sources of money laundering in Third World countries is crucial. Scholars and thinkers have differing perspectives on its origins, but I believe that the globalized nature of laws has linked various nationalities and nations, contributing significantly to the issue. Moreover, globalization has transformed many crimes into global phenomena. The second major crime associated with globalization, following money laundering, is terrorism. This forms a significant aspect of transnational organized crime that threatens humanity, global peace, and security. Globalization has played a substantial role in the development of terrorist-related crimes, particularly since the 1990s, making it easier for these crimes to flourish. For example, terrorist organizations have exploited opportunities created by globalization to amplify their political violence. Countries like the United States and India have experienced high-profile terrorist attacks after 2000, such as the September 11 attacks and the Indian Parliament attack. Many global thinkers and scholars have observed a concrete relationship between globalization and terrorism. Critics argue that globalization tends to exacerbate political violence by increasing poverty and inequality, particularly in the non-Western world. A crucial aspect to consider is the differing impacts of globalization from Western and non-Western perspectives. Economic globalization has intensified political violence in Third World countries by exploiting their natural resources through international agreements, which serves as one of the foundational causes of terrorism worldwide. Finally, one notable product of globalization that has facilitated terrorist activities is cryptocurrencies. These digital currencies have emerged as primary financial resources for terrorist organizations since state authorities lack control over financial transactions between individuals and groups. This autonomous economic system has been made possible by globalization, further complicating efforts to combat terrorism and related crimes.

Globalization has had a more positive impact on growth and unemployment than negative; however, it has negatively affected peace and security. Organized crime has been prevalent since the onset of globalization. Money laundering, which is often facilitated by global economic institutions, is frequently perpetrated by politicians in Third World countries. At the core of these issues lies the path established by globalization.