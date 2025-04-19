Iran, US Wrap Up Talks In Rome

By Tasnim News Agency

A new round of indirect talks between Iran and the US, mediated by Oman and held in Italy, came to an end on Saturday afternoon.

Delegations from the two sides, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, held the indirect talks at the Omani ambassador’s residence in Rome on Saturday.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi was exchanging messages between the two sides, like the previous round of talks in Muscat.

Tasnim’s correspondent in Rome has reported that the atmosphere of the negotiations has been constructive.

A member of the Iranian team of negotiators told Tasnim that the indirect negotiations with the US are scheduled to continue within the next few days.

Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei had announced earlier that Iran will proceed with the talks as long as it perceives that the negotiations are constructive and meaningful.

The spokesman underlined that Iran has not attended the talks in Rome to waste time, but is resolved to have the cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation lifted.

Baqaei also reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program is absolutely peaceful, describing the protection of Iran’s technical and nuclear achievements as “a must”.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi was also present in the talks in Rome.

Grossi has insisted that any possible deal between Iran and the US needs to be valid, which requires the IAEA’s verification.