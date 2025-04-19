Karshi State University Delegation Visits University Of Mons In Belgium To Strengthen Collaborative Ties – OpEd

By Derya Soysal

In the framework of an official visit to Benelux countries, a delegation led by Professor Mr. Dilmurod Nabiev, the Rector of Karshi State University, visited the University of Mons in Belgium. The visit included a productive meeting with Professor Philippe Dubois, the Rector of the University of Mons.

Both sides discussed a wide range of potential collaborations. Key areas of focus included the development of joint scientific research, student exchange programs, faculty professional development, and cultural cooperation between the two esteemed institutions.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both universities expressed their commitment to formalizing their partnership through the establishment of mutually beneficial collaboration in the near future.

In addition to the meeting, the Karshi State University delegation organized a captivating presentation titled “The Priceless Heritage of Uzbekistan” at the University of Mons. The event offered a rich exploration of Uzbekistan’s cultural heritage, showcasing the country’s national art, traditional crafts, and distinctive cuisine. The exhibition and accompanying cultural program generated significant interest and engagement among attendees, highlighting the depth and beauty of Uzbekistan’s traditions.

Both the academic and cultural exchanges demonstrated the potential for long-term, impactful cooperation between Karshi State University and the University of Mons.