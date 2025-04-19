Mark Carney’s Canada? – OpEd

By Francis Crescia

The sixteenth-century Italian philosopher Niccolò Machiavelli famously observed that, “he who will trick will always find another who will suffer to be tricked.” As Canada heads into one of the most consequential federal elections in its history, the ruling Liberal Party appears to be leaning heavily on this logic, employing every available political tool to maintain power.

The first move was proroguing Parliament—a legal but controversial decision that temporarily suspended Canada’s central democratic institution. This pause in parliamentary accountability allowed the Liberals to organize a leadership convention without the scrutiny of opposition parties or the press. Mark Carney, former central banker and longtime economic advisor to Justin Trudeau, emerged as the leader in a vote that raised eyebrows, with reports suggesting thousands of party members were excluded from the process.

Carney’s ascension coincided with the re-election of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose remarks about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state opened the door for Carney to cast himself as a defender of Canadian sovereignty. His emphatic declaration—“We will never, ever, in any way, shape, or form be part of the United States. America is not Canada”—was crafted to project strength during a volatile moment in U.S.-Canada relations.

Throughout the campaign, Carney flouts the line of the caretaker convention, which exists to ensure that incumbent governments avoid using state resources for political advantage during elections. While suspending his campaign to manage legitimate trade disputes, Carney also announced a $2 billion aid package for the auto sector, a move some critics argue could have been handled by another minister, avoiding the perception of political opportunism.

Carney is a technocrat who has so far been defined more by his credentials than his connection with voters. He once strangely seemed to imply he self-identifies as an “elitist,” saying, “that’s exactly what we need.” When pressed on sensitive issues, such as his reported ties to China, Carney has occasionally adopted a dismissive tone, brushing aside concerns rather than addressing them substantively. In one instance, he snapped at a reporter, “Well, I’m sorry, but you can’t believe everything you read in The Globe and Mail.” His campaign strategy has seemingly kept him at a distance from unscripted interactions with voters, while his campaign emphasizes his international experience and financial bona fides.

However, Carney’s record invites scrutiny. He allegedly plagiarized part of his doctoral thesis while a Ph.D. candidate at Oxford University. As an economic advisor under Trudeau, he oversaw an environment where capital investment declined and Canada’s business competitiveness faltered. His reputation as a crisis manager during the 2008 financial downturn is also debated. While Carney held the title of Bank of Canada Governor during the crisis, Canada’s relatively strong performance was largely credited to policies already in place long before Carney assumed the role. Even former Prime Minister Stephen Harper has publicly challenged Carney’s tendency to overstate his contributions during that period.

Policy-wise, Carney’s platform has borrowed heavily from Conservative proposals, particularly on tax policy. After years of supporting higher carbon pricing, the Liberals have pivoted, adopting positions on tax cuts and capital gains more in line with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. This sudden reversal raises questions about the durability of Carney’s convictions versus the immediacy of election strategy.

Mark Carney’s broader worldview, as expressed in his 500-page manifesto Value(s): Building A Better World For All, leans toward top-down economic management, framing global capitalism as both flawed and environmentally unsustainable. In the book, Carney praises Marx and includes critiques of subjective value theory. In a review of the book, author Peter Foster summarized Carney’s perspective as believing:

Western Society is morally rotten, and it has been corrupted by capitalism. This requires rigid controls of personal freedom, industry, and corporate funding. This is not a promise to make the lives of ordinary people better but temporarily worse. This will be a world of severely constrained choice, less flying, less meat, more inconvenience and temporarily more poverty. Assets will be stranded, gasoline cars will be unsellable and inefficient properties will be un-rentable.

Despite Canada accounting for just 1.4% of global emissions, Carney has positioned climate action as a moral imperative requiring large-scale public investment and regulatory overhaul. The cost of these ambitions—both financial and social—has yet to be fully articulated to voters. While Carney’s concerns about climate change are shared by many policymakers, his proposed solution—a $2 trillion national investment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050—represents a frightening level of state intervention in Canada’s energy, industrial, and consumer landscape. What is more, Carney stated that he does not believe in repealing Bill C-69, the regulation that is a high hurdle for new energy infrastructure.

When it comes to digital policy, Carney has also proposed stricter regulations on online speech, framing them as necessary to combat misinformation and hate. His characterization of the internet as a “sea of misogyny, anti-Semitism, hatred, conspiracy theories—the sort of pollution that washes over our virtual borders from the United States” is illustrative of a worldview that sees state intervention as the primary solution to cultural and economic challenges.

Polling suggests the Liberals hold a narrow lead as the race tightens. Mark Carney’s political future may hinge not on policy mastery but on whether external factors, such as further comments from President Trump, shift the focus away from domestic issues. Each time the U.S. President weighs in, Carney is able to reinforce his nationalist posture, while Conservative leader Poilievre is forced onto defensive ground.

Should Carney prevail, Canada is likely to see a continuation—and perhaps an expansion—of the Trudeau-era model: more authoritarian, more centralized economic planning, increased regulatory oversight, and a diminished role for market forces in shaping the country’s future.