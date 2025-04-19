Putin Orders Unilateral Easter Ceasefire In Ukraine

By EurActiv

(EurActiv) — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Saturday a unilateral Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, but Kyiv is not buying it, accusing Moscow of continuing attacks even after the order.

“Russian assault operations continue on several frontline sectors, and Russian artillery fire has not subsided,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, citing reports from the commander-in-chief.

Earlier, Putin ordered his forces to halt hostilities from 5 pm CET on Saturday until the end of Sunday.

“Based on humanitarian considerations (…) I order a stop to all military activities for this period,” Putin told his military chief, Valery Gerasimov, at a meeting in the Kremlin.

The Russian defence ministry said it had given instructions on the ceasefire to all group commanders in the area of the “special military operation”, the Kremlin’s term for the war.

It added it would adhere to it, provided it was “mutually respected” by Ukraine. The latter responded with scepticism and said every Russian strike would be met with an “appropriate response.”

The governor of Kherson province in southern Ukraine said Russian airstrikes began shortly before the truce was due to start and continued after, while posting a picture of a damaged building.

“Unfortunately, we are not seeing any sort of calm here. The shelling continues and our civilians are under fire,” he wrote on Telegram.

Kyiv also pointed to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire tabled by in March – which Kyiv accepted and Moscow rejected.

“Thirty hours instead of 30 days,” Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said. “Russia refused – and has continued to refuse for 39 days.”

Last month, the sides agreed only to limited pauses of attacks on energy targets and at sea, which both accuse the other of breaking.

Ukraine stressed that its offer to observe the original 30-day truce remains in place, and called on international partners to remain vigilant.

EU’s response

The EU has reacted cautiously to Putin’s 30-hour Easter ceasefire in Ukraine.

“Russia has a track record as an aggressor, so first we need to see any actual halt of the aggression and clear deeds for a lasting ceasefire,” said Anitta Hipper, the Commission’s lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security.

In 2023, Putin proclaimed unilateral pauses in fighting, with little impact on the battlefield, including a 36-hour proposed truce for Orthodox Christmas in January 2023, which Kyiv rejected.

“Russia could stop this war at any moment if it really wanted to,” she added.