By Simon Hutagalung

Since the revival of tariffs on Chinese imports by the Trump administration in 2018, trade dynamics have faced renewed turbulence. Southeast Asia, home to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has been particularly affected by these changes.

This essay argues that in response to the heightened U.S. protectionist trade policies under President Trump, ASEAN and China have strategically deepened their economic cooperation. This collaboration aims to safeguard regional growth, enhance supply-chain resilience, and reduce dependency on external markets, thereby repositioning East Asia as a pivotal engine of global trade. With a consumer market of over 670 million, ASEAN’s scale further encourages China to strengthen its ties and capitalize on regional demand. Based on 2025 data, this analysis of bilateral trade volumes and foreign direct investment policies examines how the eastward pivot serves as both a response to current challenges and a blueprint for future sustainability.

Empirical data highlights the extent of this cooperation. According to ASEAN, the bilateral trade volume between ASEAN members and China reached a record USD 702 billion in 2023, demonstrating significant growth. By 2024, ASEAN is set to become China’s largest goods trade partner. Trade in goods accounted for over half of China’s GDP in 2024, with ASEAN alone representing nearly one-fifth of China’s external trade, underscoring its strategic importance. Expanding this commerce not only offsets losses from the U.S. but also diversifies Asia’s external trade dependencies, thereby reducing exposure to unilateral tariff measures imposed by Washington.

Direct foreign investment trends highlight the deepening engagement within ASEAN. In 2023, despite a global decline of 10 percent in foreign direct investment (FDI), ASEAN attracted a record USD 230 billion in FDI inflows, increasing its share of global FDI to 17 percent, up from 16.5 percent in 2022. According to UNCTAD’s 2025 World Investment Report, ASEAN’s FDI is projected to grow by an additional 2 percent in 2024, reaching USD 235 billion, while China faces a 29 percent decline in FDI for the second consecutive year. Chinese Enterprises ramped up outbound investments to flows totaling USD 15. billion 5 in 2022, projected to grow modestly through 2025, underscoring Beijing’s commitment to reinforcing regional supply chains.

Capital beyond manufacturing is flowing into supply chain realignments, highlighting practical shifts. Multinationals have adopted a “China+1” strategy, relocating parts of their manufacturing operations to Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. According to fDi Intelligence, companies headquartered in OECD countries pledged over USD 55 billion for new factories in ASEAN during 2022–2023, more than double the USD 21 billion invested in China during the same period. McKinsey reports that by 2024, ASEAN economies will increase their share in China’s trade network, highlighting the region’s growing competitiveness in the electronics and automotive value chains. These developments have collectively fostered more resilient and diversified intra-Asian production networks.

The digital economy has emerged as a defining feature of ASEAN–China relations. In the first ten months of 2024 a China-ASEAN cross-border commerce surged by over 20 percent trade with reaching USD 797.6 billion, according to CGTN reporting CGTN News. High-Level dialogues prioritized initiatives in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity digital infrastructure, as exemplified by the ASEAN 2024–China Joint Statement on building a sustainable and inclusive digital ecosystem. This focus not only catalyzes innovation but also strengthens regulatory convergence, fostering a more interconnected regional market capable of navigating evolving global digital standards.

Institutional frameworks have strengthened this economic coalescence. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which came into effect in January 2022, removes tariffs on more than 90 percent of goods traded among its 15 member states, serving as a foundation for ASEAN–China collaboration. Empirical projections using enhanced gravity models suggest that RCEP will increase ASEAN–China bilateral trade by about 2.7 percent by 2025, resulting in an estimated annual gain of USD 19 billion. Sectoral digital dialogues on economy, green technologies, and logistics corridors complement further tariff concessions, fostering deeper integration, high value, and sustainable industries.

Despite these advances, significant challenges remain. The intensifying geopolitical rivalry between the U.S. and China casts a shadow over ASEAN’s centrality, as Washington considers secondary sanctions and supply chain security measures that could penalize entities closely engaging with Beijing. ASEAN states risk being drawn into this strategic competition, potentially disrupting the very trade networks they aim to protect. Moreover, the asymmetry is significant: China’s nominal GDP in 2024 is projected to be USD 18 trillion, while the combined GDP of the 27 ASEAN countries was USD 3.8 trillion in 2023. This disparity raises questions about equitable bargaining power and the distribution of benefits.

Internal heterogeneity within ASEAN complicates further collective responses. Member states vary widely in economic development and governance frameworks; Singapore’s GDP per capita in USD exceeds 93956, while Laos records USD under 1854, reflecting stark disparities. These imbalances hinder the bloc’s ability to negotiate uniform standards in areas such as infrastructure financing under the Belt and Road Initiative, where debt and sustainability environmental impact concerns have been raised by civil society observers internationally. Developing standardized procurement guidelines and strengthening regional oversight will be vital to ensure that ASEAN enhances China cooperation to translate growth inclusive rather than reinforcing existing vulnerabilities.

As ASEAN and China deepen their economic ties in response to U.S. tariffs, the region finds itself at a crossroads. Data for 2025 indicates that this cooperation has produced tangible benefits, including record trade volumes, strong foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, and a diversification of manufacturing locations. However, these advantages come with economic, geopolitical, and social risks. To seize this opportunity, ASEAN must strengthen institutional cohesion, invest in capacity building to reduce disparities, and prioritize sustainable and transparent project frameworks. Ultimately, the eastward pivot presents a pathway to resilience in an era where globalization is becoming increasingly fractured. However, its success will depend on ASEAN’s ability to navigate competing interests and unify around a shared vision of sustainable regional development.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own.

