Russia Ready To Assist Armenia-Turkey Normalization

By PanARMENIAN

On April 18, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Ruben Rubinyan, Armenia’s special envoy for the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, held a phone conversation to discuss Armenia-Russia relations, regional cooperation in the South Caucasus, and interaction within the “3+3” format. This was reported by Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Russian side reiterated its readiness to “assist Yerevan and Ankara in finding common ground,” stressing that improved Armenian-Turkish relations are a key factor for stability and sustainable development in the South Caucasus, according to TASS.

It was also noted that Rubinyan briefed Galuzin on the latest developments in the Armenia-Turkey normalization process.

The Armenian National Assembly’s statement mentioned only that the conversation addressed “issues related to the Armenia-Russia bilateral agenda and regional developments.”

Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament and special envoy Ruben Rubinyan, reflecting on his meetings during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, stated that Armenia is ready to fully normalize relations with Turkey as early as tomorrow.