Maher And ‘SNL’ Wallow In Filth – OpEd

By William Donohue

In a time when calls for civility are everywhere noted, there has been a surge in the most obscene attacks on Catholicism. The kind of filth that Bill Maher engaged in on his Friday night HBO show was unprecedented, even for him. “Saturday Night Live” also wallowed in dirt, showing just how far NBC’s standards have collapsed.

Maher and the “SNL” writers are very sick people. They are also cowards: They shout to the moon over the need for more tolerance for their favorite protected groups, but then descend to the gutter when discussing Catholics.

On the May 18 edition of “SNL,” Colin Jost said, “Pope Francis ended a Vatican summit by promising the Catholic Church would confront the clergy sex abuse head-on, instead of their usual way, face down, ass up.”

Homosexual priests are the obvious target of this sick homosexual joke. The homosexual writers for “SNL” obviously wrote it. Their affinity for filth is disturbing.

Maher’s vicious rant showed that he is a little man in more ways than one. He not only showcased his bigotry in a lengthy diatribe, he showed how low he can go by making several ad hominem attacks. His stupidity was also on grand display.

Catholicism, Maher said, is a “strange cult.” Brilliant. The fact is that all religions start as cults but most wither away; only a small minority blossom to the level of a religion. Christianity has been around for over 2,000 years. Even Maher should be able to figure out what that means.

Maher says we have too many Catholics on the Supreme Court. Again, he has a hard time with math. He says the Supreme Court is 67% Catholic, but Catholics are only 21% of the population. Never mind that Catholics make up closer to 25% of the population, they are 55% of the high court, not 67% (he probably thinks Gorsuch is Catholic).

Why didn’t Maher note that Jews are only 2% of the population yet make up one-third of the Supreme Court? Is it because he can’t do arithmetic? Or is it because he likes Jews and hates Catholics (his mother was Jewish and his father was Catholic)? Probably both.

Maher is consumed with hate. He hates lots of Catholics. On May 17, he demonstrated his viciousness by attacking Bill Barr, Patrick Buchanan, Sean Hannity, Bill O’Reilly, Rick Santorum, Bill Bennett, Robert Bork, Newt Gingrich, Mel Gibson (and his father), Antonin Scalia, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, and Thomas’ wife.

What’s driving his hatred would surely qualify him to see an exorcist.

Morality. That’s what Maher hates. He notes that “there is nothing about morality in the Constitution.” It’s implied, stupid. “The Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people.” Those are the words of John Adams. Maher is unhappy because the Constitution wasn’t meant for him.

Maher’s hatred of morality is a reflection of his fondness for promiscuity. He rails against the aforementioned Catholics because they talk too much about right and wrong. By contrast, Maher only talks about what is wrong, and he does so in a celebratory way. His internal moral compass is set at zero.

This is a man, a little one for sure, whose natural embrace of what is morally wrong allows him to argue that Brett Kavanaugh wrote the Starr Report about the Predator-in-Chief so he could discuss “Clinton’s c***.”

Maher concluded his berserk rant by saying, “there was a sexual revolution and you lost.” No, we practicing Catholics didn’t lose. All the “free spirits” who thought they could beat nature by treating their bodies like a toilet lost. Their lives, not ours, ended in sudden death.

