Yemen Fires Five Ballistic Missiles At Saudi Forces

The forces of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees attacked positions of the Saudi-led coalition and its mercenaries in various parts of the Arabian Peninsula country, firing five domestically made ballistic missiles at them, local reports said.

A military source said the Yemeni forces hit a gathering of Saudi mercenaries in Zale with three homegrown ballistic missiles dubbed “Zelzal-1”, the Arabic-language al-Masirah TV reported.

A number of the Riyadh-backed militants were killed or injured in the missile attack, according to the source.

In another operation, the missile command of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees targeted the Saudi-led forces in the Asir region with two similar missiles.

The attacks against the Saudi-led forces came in retaliation for the continued massacre of civilians and destruction of Yemen’s infrastructure by the coalition led by the Riyadh regime.

Yemen’s defenseless people have been under massive attacks by the coalition for more than four years but Riyadh has reached none of its objectives in Yemen so far.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Houthi Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

Official UN figures say that more than 15,000 people have been killed in Yemen since the Saudi-led bombing campaign began.

The Saudi war has impacted over seven million children in Yemen who now face a serious threat of famine, according to UNICEF figures. Over 6,000 children have either been killed or sustained serious injuries since 2015, UN children’s agency said. The humanitarian situation in the country has also been exacerbated by outbreaks of cholera, polio, and measles.