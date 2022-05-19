NATO Secretary General Thanks Denmark For Its Contribution To Alliance

By Eurasia Review

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg thanked Denmark for its strong contributions to NATO during a visit to Copenhagen on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference alongside Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Stoltenberg highlighted Denmark’s leadership role in NATO, citing Danish contributions to NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Estonia as well as Danish air and naval deployments. “All of this matters, as we face the most dangerous security situation in Europe for decades”, he said.

A day after Finland and Sweden submitted their membership requests, Stoltenberg said he was confident that NATO would be able to come to a quick decision to welcome both countries. He stressed that “the security interests and concerns of all Allies need to be taken into account” during the membership process.

On the close relationship between NATO and the European Union, Stoltenberg said he welcomed the EU’s efforts on defence, especially if focussed on boosting spending and streamlining its defence industry. “At this critical moment for our shared security, we need even stronger multilateral institutions and even deeper international cooperation”, he said.

In Copenhagen, Stoltenberg also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeppe Kofod and the Minister of Defence, Morten Bødskov. He also visited the NATO Centre for Quantum Technology at the Niels Bohr Institute in Copenhagen.