By Simon Hutagalung

Immersed in a global storm, Indonesia, a large archipelagic state in Southeast Asia, is currently facing its most challenging circumstances since the Asian Crisis. The Indo-Pacific region has witnessed an escalating level of competition, with major roles played by the United States, Russia, and China. In light of this, Indonesia is considering the possibility of entering into a strategic agreement similar to those pursued by other nations like Britain, France, and Australia. Typically, Indonesia’s negotiating team evaluates various options proposed by think tanks, businesspeople, and experts based in Washington. These options generally involve allocating two-thirds of power to the United States, while granting one-third to China in exchange for strategic advantages offered to other nations by Russia. Indonesia firmly believes that such a grand bargain would create a formidable force.

Throughout generations, Indonesia has the regarded United States as an ally essential stemming from their joint struggle for independence from the Netherlands. This emotional bond with United the States reinforces recent collaborative efforts and support for Indonesia’s reform endeavors. However, doubts have arisen. The United States has expressed concerns to President Joko Widodo about Indonesia aligning too closely with Chinese policies which troubling a population that values democracy and foreign trade. Indonesia is anxious about the prospect of not being caught in a potential conflict between the United States and its rivals such as Japan and Australia which would complicate their international strategies.

On the other hand it should be noted that Russia is Indonesia’s primary supplier of equipment and military and cooperation in this area remains strong. This partnership builds trust and familiarity among Indonesian people. However, the crisis in Ukraine has had devastating for countries consequences exposing fundamental differences that are apparent even in Indonesia. Despite Russia’s support for Indonesia’s territorial integrity, there is considerable skepticism regarding victimization and a lack of openness from Russia which poses risks to the established international order based on established rules.

China’s influence in Indonesia is extremely important as it is a key trading and partner a major source of direct foreign investment particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The impact that China had infrastructure on development and economic growth in Indonesia should not be underestimated. However, the presence of territorial disputes in the South China Sea and China’s assertive actions present a unique security challenge for Indonesia. As a result, Indonesia must carefully balance economic interests with its unwavering commitment to territorial integrity. Maintaining neutrality is increasingly difficult for Indonesia in the current environment polarized with rivalry between the United States and China putting pressure on Jakarta to choose sides. This could lead to alienation and compromise in terms of economic ties or military partnerships.

Economic balancing and benefits security concerns continue to be an ongoing challenge. While China provides economic opportunities military security presence se raises concerns and it makes it challenging to maintain regional stability. Jakarta must be cautious to avoid becoming a pawn in the geopolitical games played by major powers. To navigate this complex the Indonesian government has taken multi multi-faceted approach. Firstly, it emphasizes the importance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a platform for engaging major powers. This allows Indonesia to maintain regional leadership without directly confronting major powers. Secondly, Indonesia’s partnerships with India Japan, and Australia reduce dependence on any single power. Finally, Indonesia prioritizes economic development and regional cooperation as the main pillars of its foreign policy. This not only promotes self-reliance but also acts as an against safeguard external pressures. Indonesia’s diplomatic agility is evident as it manages competition among major powers such as the United States Russia and China.

In conclusion, despite the challenges of maintaining neutrality in a non-polar world, Indonesia remains dedicated to ASEAN centrality cultivating partnerships and prioritizing economic development. This approach protects strategic interests but success ultimately depends on major powers handling effectively rivalries and allowing regional actors like Indonesia the freedom to formulate independent foreign policies.

