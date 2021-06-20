Iran: Ebrahim Raeisi Elected New President

By Tasnim News Agency

With more than 90% of the ballots in Iran’s presidential election counted, Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi has won over 17.8 million votes, becoming the winner and the 8th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The spokesman for the Election Headquarters of Iran announced the results of the presidential election at a press conference on Saturday morning.

He said 90 percent of the ballots have been counted until around 11 am local time, which have totaled over 28,600,000.

Among the four candidates, Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi has garnered the highest number of votes with over 17,800,000 votes.

Mohsen Rezaee has won over 3.3 million votes, Abdolnasser Hemmati more than 2.4 million, and Seyed Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi around 1 million votes, the spokesman said.

The number of invalid ballots has not been officially announced yet.

Raeisi, 60, is the current Judiciary Chief of Iran.

He had lost the race to outgoing President Hassan Rouhani in 2017.