Saudi Arabia’s Air Defenses Destroy 17 Houthi Drones Targeting The Kingdom From Yemen

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses destroyed 17 Houthi drones launched toward the Kingdom’s southern region on Saturday.

A booby-trapped drone targeted Khamis Mushait early morning before seven more targeting the southern region were intercepted in Yemeni airspace during the afternoon.

Khamis Mushait was again targeted by two drones in the evening.

Another drone targeted Najran late evening before six more were shot down near midnight.

The Houthi militia’s deliberate and systematic escalation against Yemenis constitutes a war crime, the coalition said, adding that it was taking measures to protect civilians from hostile attacks.

The Iran-backed Houthis have been attacking the Kingdom with explosives-laden drones on an almost daily basis in recent weeks despite US, UN and Saudi calls for a ceasefire in Yemen.

They again faced international condemnation on Saturday for the latest round of attacks.

Kuwait said it supported all the measures taken by Saudi Arabia to maintain its security and stability. Bahrain praised the vigilance of the coalition forces to intercept and destroy the drones.

The UAE condemned the militia for “systematically targeting civilians,” while Jordan said any threat to the security of Saudi Arabia was a threat to the entire region.