Mobilizing For Morocco’s Future: The Significance Of The 7th General Census – OpEd

By Said Temsamani

As Morocco approaches the end of this summer, an event of profound national importance is set to unfold: the 7th General Census of Population and Housing. His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in a letter to the Head of Government, Mr. Aziz Akhannouch, has underscored the critical role this decennial event plays in shaping the future of Morocco. The census is not merely a statistical exercise; it is a cornerstone for Morocco development, democracy, and societal well-being.

Since ascending to the throne, King Mohammed VI has prioritized the regular organization of the general census, recognizing it as a vital tool for understanding and addressing the dynamic needs of our population. This upcoming census is particularly noteworthy as it promises to be both innovative and ambitious, integrating advanced technological means for data collection and processing, and expanding its scope to include crucial themes such as social protection.

The value of this operation lies in the comprehensive data and indicators it provides, which are indispensable for the effective implementation of Morocco’s development model. Built on the principles of political democracy, economic efficiency, human development, and social and territorial cohesion, this model requires precise and up-to-date information to guide policy-making and resource allocation. By renewing this operation every ten years, Morocco ensures that it remains equipped to accurately track demographic and socio-economic trends, anticipate the evolving needs of its citizens, and formulate relevant policies accordingly.

King Mohammed VI’s directive to organize this census with an emphasis on innovation and ambition is a clear signal of the importance placed on robust and forward-thinking governance. The use of advanced technology will enhance the accuracy and efficiency of data collection, while the inclusion of new areas of inquiry, such as social protection, reflects a deep commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing the Moroccan society.

Mr. Aziz Akhannouch, as Head of Government, faces the significant task of overseeing this national endeavor. The strategic importance of the census cannot be overstated—it concerns not just national and international institutions, but also political, trade union, and economic actors, civil society, Moroccan families, and foreign residents alike. Ensuring its success requires meticulous planning, extensive mobilization of human and logistical resources, and seamless coordination among public administrations, institutions, and authorities at all levels.

The King’s call to the Minister of the Interior, the High Commissioner for Planning, and all walis and governors to ensure the optimal organization of the census highlights the collaborative effort needed. This is a moment that demands the full participation and cooperation of all sectors of society. The success of the census will depend on the active engagement of Moroccan citizens, who are urged to provide reliable and precise information. Such cooperation will enable the generation of valuable insights that can drive effective decision-making and policy development.

Once data collection is complete, the prompt processing and analysis of the information will be crucial. The High Commission for Planning is tasked with ensuring that the results are swiftly made accessible to decision-makers and stakeholders. This timely dissemination of data will facilitate the rapid identification of emerging trends, allowing for the formulation of pertinent public policies and the adaptation of programs that serve the nation’s interests and enhance the well-being of our people.

As Morocco approaches the implementation of the 7th General Census, it is essential to recognize its significance as more than a bureaucratic procedure. It is a collective national endeavor that embodies Morocco’s commitment to progress and development. By participating actively and providing accurate information, every citizen contributes to a clearer, more comprehensive picture of Morocco to build a brighter future.

In celebrating this initiative, Morocco reaffirms its unity and shared purpose under the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. This census is a testament to Morocco’s dedication to the principles of democracy, efficiency, and social cohesion.