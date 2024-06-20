Pakistani Christians Protest In Brussels, Call For Justice Over Sargodha Mob Violence – OpEd

By Kashif Nawab

In response to the recent surge in blasphemy-related violence in Pakistan, hundreds of Pakistani Christians gathered at the European Parliament in Brussels to protest and demand justice for Nazir Masih. Masih, a Christian man, was lynched by a mob in Sargodha on May 25, following false blasphemy accusations. The violence also resulted in the destruction of his shoe factory and an assault on his family.

Joseph Jansen, a prominent activist, expressed profound dismay at the court’s decision to grant bail to 52 suspects despite clear evidence of their involvement in the violence, said the press release.

He also highlighted that the released suspects face serious charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Jansen compared this case to a similar incident in Jaranwala on August 16, where suspects were released due to inadequate police investigations, underscoring systemic failures in the justice system.

Jansen also criticized the authorities for its reluctance to take decisive action against members of Hardliner Religious group, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a group he claims fosters impunity and encourages attacks against religious minorities under the guise of blasphemy laws. He called for enhanced protection and support for the Christian community in Pakistan and urged systemic reforms to prevent the misuse of blasphemy accusations.

At the protest, the European Pakistani Christian diaspora, including religious leaders, activists, and community members, urged the Pakistani government to conduct a transparent and independent investigation into the Sargodha incident, free from external pressures.

They demanded compensation and protection for Masih’s family, facilitating their safe return after their homes and business were vandalized.

The demonstrators emphasized the need for concrete policies to curb provocative statements in mosques that incite mob violence and called for systemic changes to promote communal harmony.

They also advocated for expediting trials related to the Jaranwala and Sargodha incidents and the establishment of a judicial inquiry committee to investigate mob justice cases.

Additionally, the protesters demanded an impartial investigation into all incidents from Shanti Nagar to Mujahid Colony Sargodha, highlighting the government’s responsibility to enact clear policies and strategic measures to curb mob violence and protect vulnerable communities.

They also called on the international community to support their demand for justice for Nazir Masih and efforts for legal reforms to prevent similar atrocities in the future.

Among their key demands, the protesters called for a thorough and impartial investigation into Nazir Masih’s death, ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice. They also sought protection and support for Masih’s family, including financial assistance and legal aid to help them rebuild their lives after the devastating attack.

The protesters emphasized the need for significant legal reforms in Pakistan to protect religious minorities and prevent the misuse of blasphemy laws. They urged the implementation of stringent measures to prevent mob violence and ensure swift legal action against perpetrators, aiming to address the root causes of such incidents and safeguard vulnerable communities.

Support for victims of religious violence was also a major focus, with calls for financial and legal aid to help affected families recover and seek justice. The demonstrators stressed the importance of providing comprehensive assistance to those who have suffered due to religious persecution.

Furthermore, the protesters advocated for increased awareness and advocacy efforts, urging collaboration with media, educational institutions, and civil society organizations to highlight cases of religious persecution and promote change. They emphasized the need for a broader societal effort to address and combat religious violence.

Finally, the creation of safe havens and support networks for individuals at risk of persecution due to their religious beliefs was highlighted as an urgent need. The protesters called for the establishment of secure environments where those facing threats can find refuge and support, ensuring their safety and well-being.

The demonstrators’ call for action underscores the urgent need for international attention and support to address the increasing violence and ensure justice for religious minorities in Pakistan.