Saturday, July 20, 2019
Eurasia Review

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

King Salman Approves Hosting Of US Troops In Saudi Arabia Amid Rising Tensions With Iran

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman approved hosting US forces in the Kingdom to boost regional security and stability, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

The ministry tweeted that Saudi Arabia and the United States are “strengthen(ing) their longstanding partnership in (the) face of regional threats.”

In Washington, the US Defense Department confirmed the move in a statement, saying it would deploy troops and resources to Saudi Arabia to “provide an additional deterrent” in the face of “emergent, credible threats.”

The gesture comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran in the Gulf that have impacted global oil markets.

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

