Texas Defends Religious Freedom – OpEd

By William Donohue

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has struck a blow for religious freedom, signing into law the “Save Chick-fil-A” bill. That this law was even necessary demonstrates the level of contempt among radical activists for religious tolerance and freedom of speech.

The bill was a response to the intolerance of the San Antonio City Council, which last March banned Chick-fil-A from a vending contract at the city airport because of what it termed the food chain’s “legacy of anti-LGBT behavior.”

And what was that “behavior”? In 2012, Chick-fil-A president Dan Cathy said the company supported “the biblical definition of the family unit.” That’s it. No discrimination was alleged, against employees or customers. Cathy just had the unforgiveable temerity to hold views that the LGBT extremists don’t like; and worse yet, to express his views; and worst of all, to contribute to organizations that agree with his views.

The LGBT extremists and their supporters have been targeting Chick-fil-A ever since. But their efforts have been a dismal failure. As even the Washington Post acknowledges today, “Amid boycotts and pushback from LGBTQ groups, Chick-fil-A has grown into the nation’s third-largest restaurant chain, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. It’s $10.46 billion in U.S. sales trails only McDonald’s and Starbucks.” Clearly, the American people have no tolerance for the heavy-handed tactics of the LGBTQ radicals.

Neither, thankfully, do the people of Texas and their state government.

In June, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton rightly condemned the San Antonio City Council for “the religious bigotry that animated its decision.” Now Gov. Abbot and the Texas legislature have rectified this injustice.

They are to be commended.