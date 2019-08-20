Prepare For Trump Landslide If Squad Rules – OpEd

By Liberty Nation

By Leesa K. Donner*

In a recent interview, MSNBC News anchor Brian Williams waxed philosophical with Hollywood political expert Michael Moore about the Democrats’ chances of beating President Trump in 2020. If the filmmaker’s yearnings pan out, the L-word is in play – landslide.

After declaring his respect for the president’s political and business savvy, Moore went on to assert, “Let’s hope that Alexandria [Ocasio-Cortez] and Rashida [Tlaib]and Ilhan [Omar]and Congresswoman Pressley are the face because that’s how we’re going to win.” Then he averred: “We’re going to win with people who believe that climate change is real. We’re going to win by getting behind people who want to raise the minimum wage, who are going to fight for all these things that the American public wants. That’s ‘the Squad.’ They’re the force out there.”

May The Force Be With You

If the Squad is the face and force of the Dems, the Republicans might do well to sit down and shut up for the next 15 months. In fact, “Do nothing and Win” might make an excellent campaign slogan for the GOP. This is primarily because Mr. Moore’s words demonstrate just how clueless he is about the American electorate.

The far left is wresting for control of the Democratic Party and Republicans would be wise to hope and pray the faction gets it. A man who once understood the working class, Moore’s hopes and dreams reveal a remarkable lack of comprehending those who live in the Heartland. It doesn’t seem likely that climate change is the topic du jour in Red State America. After hearing of Moore’s political vision, Liberty Nation National Correspondent Sarah Cowgill – who covers the Heartland for LN – said: “If Mr. Moore were in touch with the hard-working Red State voter he would collapse under the weight of his own delusions, curl up into the fetal position and roll his chubby self into a safe space. The Squad is the face of extremist ideology – and that triggers the urge to take up arms in the heartland. In this case, it means to get out and vote.”

Illusions Of The Victory

Mr. Moore embodies a faction of the Democratic Party that believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi represents an “aging, out-of-touch leadership.” Perhaps these are the folks who said the same thing about Bill Clinton when he suggested in 2015 that his wife’s campaign might do well to make a stop or two in Michigan? Moore and his hard-left compatriots seem to think they have their finger on the pulse of the party. The Trump 2020 campaign is shrewd not to confront their illusions of socialism with reality.

They are not reading the polls, either. As Liberty Nation reported, “A WSJ/NBC News poll shows the fault lines that lie within the Democrats. Fifty percent don’t want a single-payer health care overhaul … and only 50% are willing to call themselves liberal.” That hardly seems like a group of people that wants the Squad to rule and reign their party.

As the Democratic Party continues its long and tumultuous soul searching for a political foundation on which to run on in 2020, it appears more divided than ever. Members have not only lost touch with the American electorate; they’ve lost touch with each other. One could understand why Democrats don’t appear to be listening to Republicans – but they don’t seem to be listening to each other. And that could make for a strong GOP showing at the polls in the next presidential election. That is unless they pick up the Bible for some sage advice. In the words of Jesus, “a house divided against itself shall not stand (Matthew 12:25).”

*About the author: Leesa K. Donner is Editor-in-Chief of LibertyNation.com. A widely published columnist, Leesa previously worked in the broadcast news industry as a television news anchor, reporter, and producer at NBC, CBS and Fox affiliates in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and Washington, DC. She is the author of “Free At Last: A Life-Changing Journey through the Gospel of Luke.”

Source: This article was published by LibertyNation