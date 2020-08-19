Iran Dismisses Reports It Offered Bounties To Taliban For Attacking Americans

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Foreign Ministry dismissed as totally false a report by the US news agencies that Iran has offered bounties to the Taliban for targeting American troops in Afghanistan.

In a statement on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh refuted as sheer lie the claim made by certain American media that other countries have paid bounties to Taliban for killing US troops in Afghanistan.

He said the US has been bogged down in a self-created quagmire in Afghanistan.

“The American troops’ blood is being shed thousands of miles away from their homeland because of the wrong policies of White House rulers,” he noted.

The US policy has resulted in nothing but years of war and bloodshed for the innocent people of Afghanistan, the spokesperson added.

“The US government, which has no answer to give the families of its fallen soldiers in Afghanistan, is making a media fuss to cover up its miscalculations in Afghanistan,” Khatibzadeh said, according to the Foreign Ministry’s website.

He finally called on the United States to act responsibly and end its disastrous presence in Afghanistan as soon as possible instead of pinning the blame on others.