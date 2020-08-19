ISSN 2330-717X
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Photo Credit: SPA

Saudi Arabia Committed To Arab Peace Plan

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it was committed to peace between the Palestinians and Israel based on the Arab peace plan.

The comment, made at a press conference in Berlin by the Kingdom’s foreign minister, comes after the UAE and Israel agreed last Thursday to normalize relations.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan also said the Kingdom considers “Israel’s unilateral policies of an annexation and building settlements as illegitimate and detrimental to the two states solution.”

Once peace between the Palestinians and Israelis is achieved, “all things are possible,” Prince Faisal added.

