Buttigieg Needs To Man Up – OpEd

By Eurasia Review

Abortionist Ulrich Klopfer has legally killed thousands of babies in South Bend, Indiana, home to its mayor and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg. After refusing to speak to the latest news—2,246 fetal remains were found in Klopfer’s home—Buttigieg has finally spoken about this story. But his remarks show that he still refuses to man up.

Buttigieg has previously said that abortion is “obviously a tough issue for a lot of people to think through morally.” That certainly includes him. To be sure, he is every bit as radical as Kamala Harris on this issue (her extremism is the gold standard in the Democratic Party), but what makes him different is that he wants us to think that he struggles with the morality of abortion. It would be more accurate to say that he struggles with speaking honestly about the subject.

Here is what Buttigieg said about his hometown abortionist. “Like everyone else, I find the news out of Illinois extremely disturbing, and I think it’s important that it be fully investigated. I also hope it doesn’t get caught up in politics at a time when women need access to healthcare. There’s no question that what happened is disturbing. It’s unacceptable. And it needs to be looked at more fully.”

Spoken like a true Rhodes scholar.

His first dodge was to distance his South Bend abortionist from his hometown—the “products of conception” (as the pro-abortion fans like to call them)—were found in Klopfer’s Illinois home, not in his South Bend clinic. Nice try, Pete, but no one is taking the bait. He’s your guy.

His second dodge was to characterize what happened as “disturbing.” No, getting a parking ticket is disturbing—finding thousands of human body parts in a home is horrifying.

His third dodge was his refusal to say what it is that disturbs him. After all, if he is okay with abortion, why is it disturbing to learn about over 2,000 fetal parts in the home of his hometown abortionist? Is this an ecological issue for Buttigieg—is he disturbed that the fetal parts weren’t incinerated? Or would that pose pollution problems for him? Glad bags may be the answer.

Notice how skillful Buttigieg is in the way he dances around the issue. “It’s important that that be fully investigated.” What is the that, Mr. Mayor? “I also hope it doesn’t get caught up in politics….” What is the it that you are referring to? “There’s no question what happened here is disturbing.” What exactly was it that happened? “It’s unacceptable. And it needs to be looked into fully.” Again, what is the it that disturbs you? (All the italics are mine.)

Even when speaking about something as Hitlerian as this, Buttigieg could not resist telling us how upset he is that this issue may become politicized. Imagine that. Politicizing a “doctor’s” home turned into a sloppy morgue for kids!

It was so reassuring to learn that he believes that whatever it is that happened, he is squarely in the corner of promoting women’s “access to healthcare.” And by healthcare, it’s a sure bet he is not talking about mammograms.

Whatever appeal this guy once had, it has vanished. A more deceitful candidate would be hard to find.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.