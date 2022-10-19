Iran Denies Providing Russia With Drones For Use In Ukraine War

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani categorically rejected the claims that Tehran has sent arms, including military drones, to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

Advertisement

In a statement on Tuesday, Kanaani said such groundless claims that are made on the basis of false information and spiteful assumptions are part of the targeted and political propaganda campaign waged by the media of some countries against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He noted that Iran is ready for talks with Ukraine to dispel such allegations.

The spokesman pointed to Iran’s active neutrality in the Ukraine war. He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has opposed the continuation of the war from the beginning of the conflict, stressing the need for the cessation of hostilities and finding a negotiated solution to the disputes.

He underlined that in that vein, the Iranian foreign minister has held numerous meetings and contacts with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

The spokesman underscored that by adopting a transparent and unwavering stance, Iran has always stressed the need to respect the basic principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries including Ukraine based on the principles and goals of the UN Charter and international law.