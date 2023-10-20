Renting Homes And Tenant Relations – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

In today’s economic conditions, renting a home or living as a tenant has become a significant matter for many families. In this article, we will discuss a family’s experience with renting a home. Whether you are considering renting out your property or becoming a tenant, there are valuable lessons to be learned from this story.

The late mother-in-law’s house was rented out by two sisters. They agreed to a six-month lease, and their father, a doctor, covered the rent expenses. The house had been freshly painted and renovated when it was handed over. Everything appeared to be in good condition. The sisters stayed there for five years, completed their university studies, went abroad, and eventually vacated the house. They moved their belongings in a single day and handed the keys to the building’s superintendent before leaving.

However, when we entered the house, we were met with a big surprise. The walls had been painted in shades of red, green, and black, all cupboard doors were broken, and the faucets were malfunctioning. The interior of the house was in shambles. It required repainting, the carpenter had to be called to fix the cupboards, a plumber was needed to repair the faucets, and a cleaning service was hired to clean the house for two days.

The sisters had kept dogs in the house and lived with their boyfriends. They had not cleaned the house properly and had seemingly turned it into a nightclub. It was hard to believe.

They had paid relatively low rent for their stay, and after moving out, we did not contemplate offering the house at a higher rent. Now, we have handed the apartment to our younger son. He can use it as he wishes, either as his residence or for a home office.

People claim that rents are increasing, but giving your property to tenants can be a challenging experience. Your family should have an adequate-sized house, just what your children need. It is advisable not to rent out the property to tenants and to avoid dealing with the hassles that may come with it.

Additionally, maintaining open communication and a good relationship with your tenants is essential. A comprehensive rental agreement should be in place, outlining the rights and responsibilities of both parties.

Lastly, homeowners should keep an eye on how their tenants are using their property and stay in touch to resolve any issues that may arise. Monitoring how your tenants use the house can help in preserving your property.

In conclusion, renting a home or living as a tenant is a significant step that requires careful planning and consideration in today’s economic environment. Both homeowners and tenants can make this process easier with mutual respect and collaboration.