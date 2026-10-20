A State Cannot Be Held By A Port Alone: Lessons From Puntland’s First Crisis – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The author, a former chief of cabinet under Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed, argues that the 2001–2002 challenge by Jama Ali Jama and Adde Muse Hersi failed because controlling Bosaso’s port and framing the dispute as an intra-lineage quarrel could not override Puntland’s interclan compact and collective legitimacy.

The confrontation deepened mistrust and militarized politics yet ultimately consolidated the existing order, helping explain Puntland’s relative durability and later peaceful transfers of power.

The article draws a parallel to the 2026 federal seizure of Baidoa and the resulting dual claims in South West State, concluding that ports, capitals, and revenue nodes confer leverage but not legitimacy without social consent and trusted nonmilitary dispute-resolution mechanisms.

The passing of Jama Ali Jama and Gen. Adde Muse Hersi invites remembrance, and remembrance invites honesty. Both men gave much of their lives to Somali public affairs. Both also led the most serious internal challenge Puntland State of Somalia faced in its early years: the 2001-2002 armed confrontation with the administration of Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed. I served as chief of cabinet in that administration, so I write as a participant as well as an analyst. My purpose is not to settle old scores but to ask a political question that still matters: Why did the challenge fail, and what does its failure tell us about how authority works in post-collapse Somalia?

Puntland was founded in 1998, seven years after the central state collapsed. It emerged from a series of reconciliation conferences among northeastern communities that culminated in the Garowe constitutional process. Unlike the faction-based administrations of the south, Puntland presented itself as a collective covenant: a shared undertaking to restore order, deliver basic governance and shield its territory from the violence consuming the rest of the country.

That covenant was real, but it was young. Institutions were thin, security forces were unevenly integrated, and authority rested as much on negotiated consent as on coercive capacity. In such conditions, disputes over leadership succession and constitutional interpretation carry a high risk of turning violent. The confrontation of 2001-2002 was therefore less an aberration than a stress test of an unproven political system. In my reading, two strategic miscalculations by the challengers shaped its outcome.

The port is not the state

The first was the assumption that controlling Bosaso, then Puntland’s only commercial port — Gara’ad Port did not yet exist — amounted to controlling Puntland. The logic had surface appeal. Bosaso generated customs revenue, carried all external trade and served as the territory’s sole gateway to the world. Whoever held the port held the purse.

But the purse is not the polity. Scholars of Somali state formation such as Ken Menkhaus have long observed that territorial control and revenue extraction do not by themselves produce authority; they must be embedded in a recognized political framework and in social consent. Puntland’s cohesion in those years did not flow chiefly from Bosaso’s receipts. It flowed from a widely shared sense that the state was a collective achievement worth defending.

By treating Puntland as a port city with a hinterland attached, the challengers underestimated how deeply people had already come to identify with the project. Their military gains in Bosaso proved politically hollow because they could not be converted into broader allegiance.

The compact is not the clan

The second and more consequential miscalculation was to read the confrontation as an internal dispute within the Mohamud Saleiman lineage. That framing missed the larger reality. Puntland’s legitimacy rested on an interclan compact spanning communities across Bari, Nugaal, Mudugh, Sanaag and Sool.

Clan identity has always been a central axis of Somali politics. Yet durable political projects are those that rise above lineage arithmetic by institutionalizing interests held in common, a point Markus Hoehne and others have made about northern Somalia. Many actors who had their own grievances with the incumbent administration nonetheless saw the challenge not as a family quarrel but as a threat to Puntland itself.

The result was the opposite of what the challengers intended. Instead of splitting Puntland along clan lines, the confrontation consolidated a defensive coalition around the existing order. The more the conflict was framed as a contest between individuals, the more the public came to see the state as the thing under siege.

What it cost, and what it revealed

The challengers were politically marginalized and militarily contained. But the costs were not confined to individual careers. The confrontation deepened mistrust, further militarized politics and slowed institutional consolidation at a formative moment. Puntland emerged more centralized and more security-minded than before, with consequences that shaped its governance for years.

The episode also revealed something important. Even in its infancy, Puntland possessed a resilience rooted in collective legitimacy rather than coercion alone. That helps explain why it has outlasted most of the administrations that appeared in Somalia after 1991, and why it later produced a peaceful transfer of power, including the presidency of Adde Muse himself.

The Baidoa echo

The crisis now unfolding in South West State repeats the 2001 lesson almost exactly, with the roles reversed. This time the actor who holds the city is the federal government in Mogadishu. Federal troops seized Baidoa in March 2026, and state President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen resigned and fled to Nairobi. About 10 weeks later, Aden Madobe was elected president of South West State in the same city with the federal government’s full backing. Possession of the capital was expected to settle the question of authority. It has not. hornobserver

Laftagareen has continued to insist from exile that he remains the legitimate president, and the state now has two rival administrations claiming political legitimacy. Forces aligned with him have reportedly entered Baidoa more than seven times since May. By Oct. 17 they had taken five towns around the state capital, leaving the South West administration and its allies without control of most of the state, according to regional reporting. The federal camp, for its part, has accused Laftagareen’s forces of attempting to destabilize Baidoa, while his side denies links to al-Shabab and accuses the federal government of politicizing the security situation. Laftagareen’s Forces Attack Baidoa, Reviving the Fight Somalia Thought It Had Won +5

Whatever one makes of the competing claims, the pattern is familiar. In 2001 the challengers believed that holding Bosaso meant holding Puntland. In 2026 Mogadishu appears to have believed that holding Baidoa meant holding South West State. In both cases, control of the strategic node outran the consent needed to govern from it. A leadership installed through force, however legal its paperwork, inherits the city but not the compact, and the territory beyond the city walls becomes the place where that deficit is collected.

Why it still matters

Somalia’s federal settlement remains unfinished, and Baidoa is not an isolated case. Ports, airports, capitals and customs points are repeatedly treated as prizes whose capture is expected to deliver political authority, whether in contests between federal member states and Mogadishu or in concessions negotiated with foreign partners. The Puntland case suggests that such assets confer leverage but not legitimacy; authority built on revenue nodes without consent tends to be brittle.

Likewise, federal and state disputes are still routinely narrated as subclan rivalries. That framing is analytically lazy and strategically misleading. It obscures the broader settlements that hold Somali polities together and, as the challengers of 2001 discovered, it can produce exactly the solidarity it underestimates.

The episode also points to a structural gap that persists: the absence of trusted, nonmilitary mechanisms for arbitrating constitutional and electoral disputes. In 2001, a contested term of office became an armed conflict largely because no institution existed that both sides would accept as an umpire. Two decades on, Somalia’s federal system still lacks such mechanisms in durable form, and each new crisis is too often treated as unprecedented rather than read against cases like this one.

Remembering Jama Ali Jama and Adde Muse Hersi requires neither hagiography nor erasure. They were political actors in an extraordinarily volatile moment, making consequential decisions under immense pressure. Their miscalculations illuminate the structural realities of early Puntland rather than diminish the men themselves. The lesson they leave is simple to state and hard to absorb: A state cannot be held by a port alone, nor reduced to clan arithmetic. Legitimacy forged through collective struggle can outlast both ambition and error.