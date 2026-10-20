Armenia Pledges Peaceful Nuclear Energy Cooperation With IAEA

Key Takeaways:

Armenia’s delegation reaffirmed support for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and urged the earliest possible entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty at the UN General Assembly’s First Committee.

The delegation underscored continued close cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency on the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

It specifically noted Armenia’s commitment to working with the IAEA both to extend the operational life of its existing nuclear power plant and to transition to a new plant, stressing compliance with safety requirements.

Armenia’s delegation reaffirmed the country’s support for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) during a thematic discussion on nuclear weapons at the First Committee of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, according to Armenia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

“The importance of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty entering into force as soon as possible was emphasized. The delegation also noted Armenia’s commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy,” the statement said.

The Armenian delegation also stressed the importance of developing continued and close cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In particular, it emphasized that Armenia remains committed to cooperation with the international agency both in extending the operational life of its existing nuclear power plant and in the transition to a new nuclear power plant.

The delegation highlighted the need to carry out these efforts responsibly and in compliance with safety requirements, reaffirming Armenia’s commitments to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.