China Invested Less In Q3 And Grew Faster: Finance Ministries Should Ask Why – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

China’s economy grew 4.6 percent in the first nine months of 2026 and 4.5 percent in the third quarter, adding 5.7 trillion yuan of output, even as fixed-asset investment fell 7.2 percent, driven by a 20.6 percent drop in real-estate development.

The article highlights offsetting strength in intellectual-property investment (+9.3 percent), high-tech manufacturing (+14.3 percent), and industrial robots, batteries, and 3D-printing equipment, while goods trade rose 18.8 percent and producer prices increased 5.0 percent in September.

Private investment declined 10.4 percent and domestic demand remains weak, yet the piece argues China is shifting capital from construction toward technology and intermediate goods exports, a sequence few developing economies can easily replicate.

Mao Shengyong, deputy head of China’s National Bureau of Statistics, had a headline to read out in Beijing this week, and he chose to lead with something else. The economy, he said, had added 5.7 trillion yuan in output over the first three quarters of 2026, the largest gain for that stretch in five years. Nine-month growth stood at 4.6 percent. The third quarter alone came in at 4.5 percent, up from 4.3 percent and ahead of forecasts of 4.4 percent from economists polled by Reuters.

A few lines further down, the same release carried the number most foreign coverage led with: fixed-asset investment down 7.2 percent for January to September.

The reflex reading is distress. A country that spent three decades growing by pouring concrete is now pouring less of it, and still growing. China did not grow in spite of investing less. It grew because the money changed address.

Intellectual property investment, the line that captures software, research and design, rose 9.3 percent. High-tech industry investment rose 4.9 percent, with information services up 20.2 percent and electronic circuit manufacturing up 58.7 percent. Real estate development investment, meanwhile, fell 20.6 percent. The cranes left the housing estates. Some of the capital resurfaced in server rooms and chip lines, and output followed it there.

Most developing economies still run on the opposite assumption. In finance ministries from Islamabad to Nairobi to Buenos Aires, growth is something laid in asphalt and paid for with borrowed dollars. China’s third quarter quietly tears up that syllabus, and three parts of the data explain why.

First, what the factories now make. Industrial output at major firms rose 5.3 percent, but high-tech manufacturing grew 14.3 percent and equipment manufacturing 10.2 percent. Output of industrial robots rose 29.1 percent, lithium-ion batteries 39.5 percent, 3D printing equipment 62.5 percent. Mao put the contribution of these newer sectors at more than 40 percent of growth. Cement built the last China. Batteries and code are building this one.

Second, what crosses the border. Goods trade reached 39.94 trillion yuan in nine months, up 18.8 percent, and the pace quickened every quarter: 15.3 percent, then 18.3, then 22.3. September alone topped 5 trillion yuan for the first time. Imports grew faster than exports, 22.3 percent against 16.4. According to the customs administration, equipment manufacturing supplied nearly 90 percent of export growth, and intermediate goods made up more than half of everything China sold abroad. Belt and Road trade rose 17.1 percent to 20.37 trillion yuan, now 51 percent of China’s total. Those shipments are inverters, battery cells, looms and transformers: the inputs a poorer country buys when it wants its own factories rather than fuller shop shelves. China is selling the tools. Its partners are doing the building.

Third, what those goods cost. Producer prices rose 5.0 percent year on year in September, the fastest pace since June 2022. For two years Brussels and Washington have built trade cases on the claim that China wins only by dumping. A factory-gate index climbing at 5 percent sits awkwardly with that charge. The honest caveat belongs here: much of September’s jump came from dearer fuel as the war in the Gulf pushed up crude, and factory-gate prices for consumer goods actually slipped 0.1 percent. Yet the statistics bureau also traced part of the rise to demand tied to artificial intelligence and computing power. Prices are climbing where Chinese capability runs deepest. Buyers who keep returning at those prices are paying for delivery times and technical depth, not a discount.

The household side is turning toward services, slowly. Total retail sales of goods and services grew 2.6 percent over nine months; goods alone managed 1.0 percent, while services retail grew 5.0 percent. September’s goods figure rose 1.1 percent, its best month in six. Leasing and business services expanded 12.3 percent, information technology services 10.4 percent, accommodation and catering 5.5 percent. Chinese families are spending on travel, subscriptions and experiences rather than another refrigerator. Every economy climbing the income ladder takes that turn.

None of this makes the 7.2 percent figure harmless. Strip out real estate and investment still fell 4.2 percent. Private investment dropped 10.4 percent, a sign that private owners are not yet persuaded the new address is safe. The bureau itself concedes domestic demand remains short. The relocation is real but unfinished, and a two-speed economy can stall on its slower gear.

Beijing appears to know where the weak gear sits. Finance Minister Lan Foan wrote on October 1 that the ministry would widen interest subsidies and raise funding limits to “further unlock consumption potential.” President Xi Jinping, a day earlier, said the economy had advanced despite pressure and called for full-year targets to be met.

The money to go further is already on the table. This year’s 800 billion yuan policy-based financing tool supplies project capital for strategic sectors; its first tranche went to battery manufacturing, nickel-chromium materials and transport. Earmarking 160 billion yuan of it, one fifth, for eldercare, childcare and community services would put a consumption engine on an investment chassis. Those sectors hire locally and pay wages that are spent locally, which is the gap private investment has refused to fill.

There is a limit to how far the lesson travels, and it is not a Chinese one. Few developing countries can pull capital out of construction this fast, because few have China’s depth of engineers, suppliers and domestic buyers waiting on the other side. Copying the outcome without the supply base would be a misadventure. What can be copied is the sequence: build industrial capability first, then let capital follow it, instead of borrowing for buildings and hoping industry turns up later. Pakistan has run the second order long enough to know how the repayment schedule reads.

Economists polled by Reuters expect fourth-quarter growth of 4.5 percent, which would land the full year on the floor of the 4.5 to 5 percent target. Nine months are already above it.

The real test is the full-year release in January. If services keep outrunning goods and private investment stops shrinking, China will have swapped its engine without pulling over. Finance ministers elsewhere should read that release before they sign their next construction loan.