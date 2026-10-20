From Memory To Momentum: Pakistan–Bangladesh Relations In Evolving South Asian Dynamics – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

Pakistan and Bangladesh have revived high-level contacts, including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s August 2025 visit to Dhaka, the resumption of direct Dhaka–Karachi flights after 14 years, and the first Joint Economic Commission session in two decades, which produced a memorandum on halal trade.

The article identifies complementary economic opportunities in agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and logistics, along with potential maritime links between Karachi and Chattogram and expanded people-to-people exchanges in education and culture.

While acknowledging that the events of 1971 continue to shape perceptions, the piece notes the September 2026 meeting between Prime Ministers Shehbaz Sharif and Tarique Rahman and argues that sustained institutional follow-through can turn diplomatic momentum into measurable trade, investment, and connectivity gains.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are demonstrating that even a relationship burdened by history can find renewed purpose through diplomacy, economic cooperation and mutual respect. After years of limited engagement and political mistrust, bilateral relations have gained momentum, reflected in renewed high-level contacts, expanding trade discussions, restored connectivity and growing institutional cooperation. The emerging trajectory offers both countries an opportunity to move beyond the constraints of the past and build a relationship anchored in shared interests and regional prosperity.

A significant milestone came in August 2025, when Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited Dhaka and held talks with Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and other senior officials. The visit produced agreements and understandings concerning trade, investment and economic cooperation, including the abolition of visa requirements for diplomatic and official passport holders. It signalled a willingness on both sides to restore regular diplomatic engagement and explore areas where cooperation could deliver tangible benefits.

The progress continued into 2026. On January 29, direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi resumed after a 14-year interruption. The development was more than an improvement in travel arrangements. Direct connectivity can reduce the time and cost of business travel, facilitate family visits, support tourism and make regular exchanges between universities, professionals and commercial organisations easier. It also sends a practical message: relations are no longer confined to official statements but are increasingly being supported by the infrastructure of interaction.

Economic engagement offers an equally promising avenue. In October 2025, the two countries convened the ninth session of their Joint Economic Commission in Dhaka after a gap of approximately two decades. The meeting produced a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in halal trade and provided a platform for discussing broader economic opportunities. Subsequent engagement has continued to focus on trade, investment, supply-chain linkages and institutional coordination. In May 2026, the two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation against drug trafficking, demonstrating that their renewed engagement extends beyond commercial matters.

The economic rationale is compelling. Pakistan offers opportunities in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles, sports goods, surgical instruments, information technology and vocational training. Bangladesh, with its established export-oriented manufacturing sector and extensive experience in the ready-made garments industry, offers opportunities for commercial partnerships, investment and knowledge exchange. Both countries can explore collaboration in textiles, agro-processing, food security, logistics and skills development. These possibilities should be approached through commercially viable arrangements rather than political declarations alone.

Maritime connectivity could further strengthen this relationship. Regular shipping services between Karachi and Chattogram, supported by predictable customs procedures and efficient cargo handling, could facilitate trade and reduce logistical friction. Improved air links and maritime cooperation could also help businesses explore markets that have remained underdeveloped despite the geographical proximity of the two countries across the Bay of Bengal. The objective should be to create dependable commercial channels that survive changes in political leadership.

People-to-people engagement is another important dimension. Pakistan and Bangladesh share cultural connections, linguistic exchanges, educational interests and family histories that extend across generations. Student exchanges, university partnerships, joint research, sports diplomacy and cultural programmes could gradually broaden public understanding. Such engagement should allow both societies to appreciate their differences while identifying areas of shared interest. A durable relationship cannot be sustained by governments alone; it requires constituencies within both countries that see practical value in continued cooperation.

Nevertheless, a forward-looking partnership must acknowledge history rather than avoid it. The events of 1971 remain deeply significant in Bangladesh’s national consciousness, and questions relating to historical accountability and outstanding issues continue to influence bilateral perceptions. These concerns should be addressed through respectful dialogue and diplomatic engagement. Acknowledging historical sensitivities need not prevent cooperation; instead, an honest and measured approach can help create the trust required for a more mature relationship.

The political significance of recent engagement became particularly visible in September 2026, when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity, education, tourism and people-to-people contacts. The meeting provided renewed political direction to a process that will require sustained institutional follow-through.

For Pakistan, stronger ties with Bangladesh offer an opportunity to deepen engagement in South Asia and the wider Bay of Bengal region. For Bangladesh, diversified partnerships can expand economic options and strengthen regional connectivity. Neither relationship needs to be defined through competition with a third country. The objective should be mutually beneficial cooperation, guided by sovereign equality and each country’s independent foreign-policy priorities.

The next phase must convert diplomatic goodwill into measurable outcomes: higher bilateral trade, joint ventures, regular shipping and air links, expanded academic exchanges and more frequent institutional consultations. Progress will depend on predictable policies, effective implementation and the ability to manage disagreements without allowing them to derail cooperation.

Pakistan and Bangladesh cannot rewrite their shared history, but they can determine how it shapes their future. The recent diplomatic momentum provides an opening to replace prolonged distance with sustained engagement. If both countries build on this progress with patience, pragmatism and mutual respect, their relationship can become a meaningful example of regional cooperation founded not on nostalgia, but on the opportunities of the future.