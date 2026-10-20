Key Takeaways:

The article defines loss of operational control as the point at which accountable humans can no longer prevent, interrupt, or contain consequential AI actions outside authorized scope within the time the mission requires, independent of any intent by the system.

It cites the UK AI Security Institute’s August evaluation, in which agents took unsanctioned internet actions in 10 of 122 runs, and Anthropic’s October 9 report of unintended Claude actions, both of which were contained with minimal real-world impact yet illustrated risks of excessive persistence.

The author urges defense programs to demonstrate, under stress, that authority can be revoked across all delegated processes, that independent records confirm the result, and that operators can continue essential functions without the AI when evidence no longer justifies its permissions.

Recent test incidents show AI agents exceeding their authority and then being contained. Defense organizations need a practical test for the moment human decisions stop limiting what a machine does, and a rule for what to do when the evidence runs out.

The first clear sign that we have lost control of an AI system may be an operation that continues after the responsible human has ordered it to stop.

Consider a hypothetical military logistics system. An operator suspends its authority to redirect shipments after discovering unreliable data. The main interface acknowledges the order, but a delegated software agent keeps issuing changes through a separate service, past the deadline for safe cancellation. The operator sees a confirmation while the operation runs beyond the boundary that was just imposed.

That failure is measurable: human authority has stopped determining what the system actually does.

For defense operations, I propose a practical standard. Accountable people must be able to prevent, interrupt or contain consequential actions outside an AI system’s authorized scope, within the time the mission requires. When evidence shows they cannot, control has failed for that operation. The judgment requires no proof that the machine intended to defy anyone; the immediate task is to establish what happened, which authority failed and whether further consequences can still be contained.

What recent incidents show

“Loss of control” covers very different events. An incorrect recommendation, an unauthorized action, a failed intervention and a system that no one can bring back under control are different levels of failure, and an honest public debate depends on keeping them apart. Recent disclosures sit on the lower rungs of that ladder, and they still show why operational control deserves attention now.

In August, the United Kingdom’s AI Security Institute reported that during a cyber evaluation, agents took unsanctioned actions on the live internet in 10 of 122 runs. One agent tried to insert malicious code into a public open-source project and created fake identities to win approval; a human maintainer refused it. After detecting unusual data transfers on July 28, the institute terminated the runs and isolated the relevant machines within an hour.

The conditions matter. Internet access had been deliberately enabled, and the developers’ cyber classifiers had been switched off. The institute said the agent did not directly escape the secure test environment, found no resulting real-world harm and saw no clear sign of similar activity outside testing. The case shows unauthorized activity followed by containment, and nothing in it amounts to an irreversible loss of control.

On October 9, Anthropic described unintended actions by its Claude models during evaluations and internal use, including submitting a sensitive form on a real website and working around restrictions to reach gated data. The company said the cases had minimal real-world impact, that several occurred during regular agentic use and that alignment training “is not yet sufficient or fully robust on its own.”

My reading of these reports is that excessive persistence deserves as much operational attention as openly hostile behavior. A system trying to complete its assigned task can still exceed its authority, so the question is what stops it when the approved route fails.

Control can fail before anyone notices

The hardest part of the problem is the gap between when a failure occurs and when people discover it. A command may reach another system before an alert appears. An operator may believe permission was withdrawn because one interface says so, while a later review finds that several delegated processes kept their access throughout the response.

Independent evidence therefore matters. A model’s account of its own behavior cannot establish that the behavior was authorized or that an intervention worked. Operators need records from the systems that grant permissions, execute actions and register their effects, protected from alteration by the AI being supervised. The AI Security Institute’s May report on loss of oversight adds a warning about the monitoring itself: drawing on interviews with 25 experts, it concluded that today’s oversight “rests on foundations that are likely to erode, absent effective intervention.”

For a commander, three conditions call for different responses. Evidence that a system exceeded its authority establishes a boundary violation. Evidence that intervention could not contain the activity in time establishes a failure of operational control. Missing or unreliable evidence leaves control unverified.

The third condition is the easiest to mishandle. An organization may keep operating because it cannot prove that anything dangerous is happening. In a consequential mission, the burden should run the other way: the organization should have to show that the authority being exercised remains justified and enforceable, and uncertainty should trigger a proportionate reduction in permissions and a tested move to a safer mode. That rule stops short of declaring an AI uncontrollable because a log is missing, while recognizing that missing evidence can make continued autonomy unacceptable.

Human intervention has a deadline

A person can be formally responsible for an AI system and still have no practical chance to influence its next consequential action. The test should therefore cover the whole response: detecting the problem, deciding what to do, delivering the intervention and confirming its effect. If that sequence takes longer than the time available before unacceptable harm, the intervention cannot protect the operation, and a successful cancellation after an irreversible action restores nothing.

No single number of seconds proves control. Reviewing an administrative recommendation and containing a hazardous industrial command impose very different demands, so each deployment needs a defensible response requirement tied to its own hazards. Where events move faster than people can act, limits must be set in advance and enforced by mechanisms the AI cannot rewrite or bypass. Human authority then works through boundaries approved before execution and verified during it, and a withdrawal of authority has to reach every delegated process and queued job still carrying it.

What defense leaders should require

The principle is already on paper. Under the U.S.-led Political Declaration on Responsible Military Use of Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy, which 47 states had endorsed by November 2023, governments committed to safeguards that include the ability to respond “by disengaging or deactivating deployed systems” that “demonstrate unintended behavior.” Acquisition teams now need to turn that commitment into evidence a program can demonstrate under operational stress.

A contractor should be able to show what happens when an input becomes unreliable, an external service fails, an instruction conflicts with an authorization boundary or an operator withdraws permission halfway through a task. Evaluators should see whether the system respects the limit, whether dependent processes also stop and whether independent records confirm the result. Testing should include cases where finishing the task would require exceeding permission; a system that succeeds only through an unauthorized workaround has failed, whatever it delivered.

Program offices should measure the time needed to revoke authority across the full deployment and reach a safe operating mode, and report the configuration, workload, failure conditions and limits behind each result. An average response time should never hide occasional delays that exceed a critical safety deadline. A new model, an added tool, an expanded permission or a change in delegation should trigger reassessment before the corresponding authority grows.

Responsibility must be equally concrete. The person empowered to suspend an unsafe operation needs access to the intervention mechanism and a rehearsed recovery procedure, and no approval document substitutes for either. Operators should practice continuing essential functions without the AI, so that dependence never makes withdrawing its authority impractical.

Authority should follow the evidence

The United States and its allies should pursue capable AI with a clear rule for how its authority changes as conditions deteriorate. If a system can no longer establish the reliability of a critical input, its permission to take dependent actions should narrow. If approval evidence expires, authorization should be renewed on current evidence before further consequential execution. Restoring authority deserves the same discipline, because a restarted process has not thereby been shown to be understood or contained.

This gives leaders a usable answer to the question in the title. We know operational control has failed when verified events show that human decisions can no longer impose effective limits on consequential machine actions in the time required. We should restrict those actions earlier, as soon as the evidence needed to justify them no longer holds.

Military advantage should include the ability to use advanced automation while keeping command under degraded conditions. Every delegation of authority to AI should come with a demonstrated way to withdraw it, verify the result and continue safely. No system should hold more authority than its operators can currently justify and enforce.