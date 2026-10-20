ISIS-Inspired Terrorist Sentenced For Attacking Guards While Serving Sentence For Separate NYC Terror Plot

Key Takeaways:

Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, 28, of Ontario, Canada, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a December 7, 2020, attack on two correctional officers at USP Allenwood, a term that will run consecutive to the 40-year sentence he is already serving.

Bahnasawy stabbed one officer in the head and face (causing the loss of an eye) and a second officer in the hand with a weapon fashioned from a steel desk; a note claiming the attack was for ISIS and a pledge of allegiance were found in his cell.

He had previously been convicted for plotting 2016 bombings and shootings in New York City on behalf of ISIS after an undercover FBI agent infiltrated the conspiracy and he was arrested upon traveling from Canada.

Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, 28, of Ontario, Canada, was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison for offenses related to a 2020 attack on correctional officers at U.S. Penitentiary Allenwood. This sentence will run consecutive to the 40-year sentence he is currently serving for his role in plotting a mass-casualty terrorist attack in New York City on behalf of ISIS.

“Bahnasawy, who is already serving a 40-year sentence in federal prison for plotting mass casualty attacks in New York City on behalf of ISIS, savagely attacked corrections officers once again on behalf of ISIS,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “Today’s sentence will further ensure that Bahnasawy remains in prison, where he can do much less harm, for a very long time.”

“We will prosecute those who aid, attempt to aid, or commit violence on behalf of the pernicious ISIS ideology wherever they may be found,” said U.S. Attorney Brian D. Miller for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. “Today’s sentence reflects our unwavering commitment to fight those who perpetrate violence in the name of ISIS even behind prison walls.”

“Although he was behind bars, this convicted terrorist committed a horrific attack on two corrections officers in the name of ISIS, which they fortunately survived,” said Assistant Director Jarod Brown of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division. “Today’s sentencing shows that violent attacks by those who support the evil ideology of ISIS or other foreign terrorist organizations cannot be tolerated by our society. Fighting terrorism is a central part of the FBI’s mission to protect the American people, and the FBI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to hold these vicious criminals accountable.”

Bahnasawy was an inmate at USP Allenwood who, on Dec. 7, 2020, attacked two corrections officers using a weapon made from part of a steel desk in his cell. Bahnasawy stabbed one officer in the head and face, and, when a second responded to assist, Bahnasawy stabbed her in the hand.

The first officer eventually lost his right eye as a result of the attack. When Bahnasawy was restrained, a note was found in his sock that read, “This is a terrorist attack for the Islamic State.” A pledge of allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) was also found taped to the inside of a locker door in Bahnasawy’s prison cell. Bahnasawy pleaded guilty in November 2025 to multiple counts of assault, assault with intent to commit murder, and possession of contraband inside a prison as well as providing material support to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

At the time of the attacks at USP Allenwood, Bahnasawy was serving a 40-year sentence for his role in plotting a mass-casualty terrorist attack in New York City on behalf of ISIS. Bahnasawy, a then-20-year-old Canadian citizen and resident, plotted with Talha Haroon and Russell Salic to conduct bombings and shootings in heavily populated areas of New York City during the Islamic holy month of Ramadhan in 2016, all in the name of ISIS.

An undercover FBI agent (UC) infiltrated the co-conspirators’ terrorist plot, posing as an ISIS supporter prepared to join in the attacks. The FBI arrested Bahnasawy in May 2016 after he traveled from Canada to the New York City area in preparation for the attacks, and he has been in custody since that time.