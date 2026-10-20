Meloni Eyes Rome For EU Summit As Elections Loom

By Nicoletta Ionta and Eddy Wax

Key Takeaways:

EU leaders could hold their March European Council summit in Rome rather than Brussels at the request of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, to mark the 70th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome.

The summit remains scheduled for March 18, while the anniversary of the 1957 Treaty of Rome falls on March 25; any relocation would require the unanimous agreement of all 27 member states.

European Council President António Costa informally raised the idea with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who did not oppose it, and the timing would give Meloni a high-profile domestic platform ahead of a possible spring election.

(Rapporteur) — EU leaders could meet in Rome instead of Brussels for their March summit, following a request from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to mark the 70th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome, according to multiple EU officials familiar with the matter.

The move would bring EU leaders to the Italian capital before a possible spring election, giving Meloni a high-profile moment on home soil ahead of the vote.

The request was first reported by Italian newspaper La Stampa.

The anniversary of the Treaty of Rome falls on March 25, marking the day in 1957 when six founding countries signed the treaty establishing the European Economic Community and laying the foundations for today’s EU.Advertisement

The summit is currently scheduled for March 18 and is expected to go ahead on that date.

Moving the summit to Rome would require the unanimous agreement of all 27 EU member states.

The meeting would be a formal European Council summit, culminating in the adoption of the usual conclusions agreed by EU leaders.

António Costa, the European Council President, first raised the idea informally with Bart De Wever, Belgium’s prime minister, during his tour of EU capitals, officials said, asking whether Belgium would be open to making an exception to allow the meeting to take place in Rome.

Belgium did not oppose the Italian request.

Italy’s next election has not yet been scheduled, but it could take place as early as April or May, according to reports.

Pietro Guastamacchia contributed to the reporting.