Pakistan Army Chief Heading To Tehran

By Mansour Al-Maswari

Key Takeaways:

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is expected to visit Tehran on Tuesday for talks with Iranian officials as Islamabad seeks to mediate between the United States and Iran amid high tensions.

The visit coincides with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s meetings in Tehran, where he reaffirmed Moscow’s economic and investment agreements with Iran and noted the gradual return of Russian experts to the Bushehr nuclear plant.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Lavrov that U.S. military deployments were a major source of regional tension, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected framing the confrontation as a “civilisational war.”

(Albawaba) — Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is expected to visit Tehran on Tuesday for talks with Iranian officials, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported, as tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high.

The trip comes as Islamabad seeks to mediate between the United States and Iran amid fears of renewed hostilities. Munir, a key power broker in Pakistan, is reportedly travelling to Tehran as diplomatic efforts to contain the confrontation continue, although Islamabad has yet to secure a significant breakthrough.

The reported visit coincides with talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and senior Iranian officials in Tehran, highlighting Moscow’s continued commitment to its strategic and economic partnership with Iran.

Lavrov met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday and was also scheduled to meet President Masoud Pezeshkian. He said Russia had no intention of abandoning its economic and investment agreements with Iran, adding that Russian experts were gradually returning to the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which Russia built.

According to the Iranian presidency, Pezeshkian told Lavrov that US intervention and military deployments were major sources of regional tension. He also expressed Tehran’s readiness to consider initiatives involving regional countries to promote peace, security and development.

The discussions come amid continued uncertainty over US policy towards Iran and Russia. Recent statements by US President Donald Trump regarding sanctions and regional security have added to the uncertainty surrounding Washington’s approach to both countries.

Separately, Araghchi rejected the characterisation of the confrontation with Washington as a “civilisational war.” He accused the United States and its European partners of using historical narratives to justify current tensions, following a speech by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Athens that drew parallels between contemporary security threats and the ancient Persian invasion of Greece.

Tensions have also been fuelled by renewed rhetoric from Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video call with Trump that Israel would complete its efforts to confront Iran’s leadership. The remarks came amid renewed threats of military action against Tehran and Trump’s public endorsement of Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s next election.