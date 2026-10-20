Phony Missouri Catholic Group Promotes Abortion – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The article contends that Catholics for Choice is not a Catholic organization and that its Missouri leader, Maggie Gann, who claims to be a Catholic priest, belongs instead to the independent Ecumenical Catholic Communion.

It notes that the group is urging a “No” vote on Missouri’s Amendment 3, which would scale back existing abortion legislation and restrict certain procedures for minors, while Catholic bishops support a “Yes” vote.

Founded in 1973 as Catholics for a Free Choice and funded by foundations including Ford, Buffett, and Packard, the organization has seen revenue fall from about $5.4 million in 2018 to $1.2 million in 2024, resulting in multi-million-dollar deficits.

There is nothing Catholic about Catholics for Choice, and its leader in Missouri is not a Catholic priest, though she claims to be one. To say we are dealing with false advertising is an understatement—this is a stealth campaign designed to confuse the public about the true nature of Catholicism, funded by fat cat anti-Catholic bigots who work in prominent foundations.

This is nothing new. The faux Catholic entity was founded as Catholics for a Free Choice in 1973, the year Roe v. Wade legalized abortion. The person who led it was Father Joseph O’Rourke. But he didn’t last long—he was expelled by the Jesuits the following year.

Frances Kissling, an ex-nun, was its longest serving leader. She famously admitted that “I spent twenty years looking for a government that I could overthrow without being thrown in jail.” I had the pleasure of telling her on TV, “You are no more a Catholic than I am a Buddhist.”

The Missouri chapter of Catholics for Choice is in the news for lying to the public about the need for Catholics to support Amendment 3 in the November election. This amendment would scale back the radical pro-abortion legislation that is currently on the books. It would also ensure parental rights and prohibit minors from obtaining procedures to change their genitals.

Catholics for Choice in Missouri wants the electorate to vote “No” on Amendment 3; the Catholic bishops are urging a “Yes” vote. The bogus Catholic group says the right thing to do is to recognize “the primacy of conscience” and vote against the measure. It does not say—it could not say—that our conscience must be “well formed.” For example, if conscience is dispositive, then Catholic racists who are guided by their conscience to lynch blacks must be seen as Catholics in good standing.

The head-honcho at Catholics for Choice who is championing the pro-abortion cause is “Rev.” Maggie Gann. The quotation marks are necessitated because she insists she is a Catholic priest.

The Ordination of Maggie Gann to the Catholic Priesthood

Saturday, November 23, 2024

That was how she announced her “ordination.”

Of course, this is a lie. On closer inspection, it is revealed that poor Maggie belongs to something called the Ecumenical Catholic Communion, an organization which has no ties to the Roman Catholic Church. It is, as it likes to say, an “independent” church. Indeed, it is so independent of the real Catholic Church that it is has more in common with Satanism than Catholicism: both entities sponsor child abuse in the womb and hate the Catholic Church.

On the website of Catholics for Choice, unlike the Catholic League, there is no place to join. That’s because, unlike us, it is not a membership organization (all it has is a section called, “Join Our Mailing List”).

It has no members because it receives its money from the likes of the Ford Foundation, the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation, the Arcus Foundation, the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation and the like. In 2023, it fetched $50,000 from the Packard Foundation.

The good news is that it is going broke. In 2018, it raised $5,398,572 yielding a surplus of over $2 million. In 2024, it raised $1,178,209, yielding a deficit of $2.9 million. While it still has over $10 million in reserves, it is on borrowed time.

It must have occurred to its bigoted donors that they are getting very little bang for their buck (they have a staff almost three times the staff of the Catholic League and they accomplish almost nothing). Not that those who grease them are to be trusted—they will simply give more money to other radical anti-life causes—but it would be a victory of sorts to see Catholics for Choice finally bite the dust.