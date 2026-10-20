The Evolution Of The TPP Into A Transnational Threat – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The article argues that the TTP has evolved beyond a Pakistan-centric group through foreign recruitment, including an Iranian national formerly linked to Jabhat Fatah al-Sham and several Bangladeshi members, as well as earlier reports of Afghan, Uzbek, and Tajik nationals.

It cites UN estimates of more than 6,000 TTP members in Afghanistan, ideological ties to the de facto authorities there, and alleged operational overlaps with al-Qaeda and the BLA, giving the group geographical depth outside Pakistan.

Multilingual propaganda in Urdu, Pashto, English, Arabic, Russian, and Bangla is presented as further evidence of transnational outreach, leading the author to call for international cooperation on intelligence, borders, financing, and recruitment.

For more than two decades, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (UN-listed) was considered a Pakistan-centric terrorist organization responsible for indiscriminate violence against innocent civilians, security forces, and public infrastructure in Pakistan. Pakistan’s focused description is inadequate to explain the current evolving nature and scope of the organization. Latest developments indicate increasingly evolving dimensions and networks that extend outside Pakistan. The transformation of the organization is manifested in the existence of foreign nationals in its ranks, operational bases in Afghanistan, relations with other international terrorist organizations (AQ), and its multilingual propaganda aimed at audiences beyond Pakistan.

Although Pakistan is the TTP’s main interest, its organization is now growing beyond Pakistan’s borders. This transformation is important because a terrorist organization that recruits foreign nationals and exists across multiple borders can threaten the wider world and requires the attention of the relevant stakeholders. Due to its wider base, it is not going to be stopped by the work of domestic security forces. This is a regional and international challenge, and one that must be addressed.

An Expanding Foreign Recruitment Base

One of the best indicators of TTP’s evolving organizational profile is its growing foreign recruitment. There have been previous reports of nationals from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Bangladesh among its ranks. Numerous Afghan nationals were eliminated in recent IBO operations and were involved in the ranks of TTP. But recently, the debate was raised on 07 September, 2026, when Pakistani forces, along with multiple terrorists, eliminated Muhammad Fateh alias Jafar while confronting Pakistani terrorists in North Waziristan. Jafar was an Iranian national earlier associated with an Al-Qaeda sub-branch, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, and participated in its activities in Syria. He joined TTP 8 months ago, which ended with his elimination in North Waziristan.

The incident of Muhammad Fateh is not isolated;The case ofBangladeshi nationals further illustrates this trend. In July,2025, Bangladesh’s National Security Intelligence identified 25 Bangladeshi nationals as members of TTP. Likewise, authorities in Bangladesh apprehended Ahmed Foysal and Dr. Shamin Mahfuz, founder of Jamaat ul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya (JAFHS), due to its linkage with TTP. Subsequently, on September 26, 2025, Pakistan security forces removed Faisal Hussain Morol in the Karak area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Faisal was also a Bangladeshi national.

The cases are notable not only because of the presence of foreign nationals in TTP ranks but also because of the newfound presence of non-Pakistani people. The nationals from other countries in the region outside the immediate neighborhood of Pakistan indicate an expansion of human networks as part of the TTP’s transnationalization.

Afghanistan as TTP’s Geographical Depth

Another indication of the growing transnational nature of the TTP is its scale in Afghanistan. The prior UN Monitoring Team reports had an estimate of over 6,000 TTP members in Afghanistan. This large footprint provides the organization with geographical depth and enables it to maintain personnel, supply chains, training infrastructure, and operational connections outside Pakistan.

This threat is emboldened by the TTP’s close ideological and operational relationship with the de facto Afghan authorities. The presence of thousands of TTP members in Afghanistan therefore gives the organization an operational environment beyond Pakistan’s borders and forms an important component of its emerging transnational network.

TTP’s Links with the Wider Terrorist Ecosystem

The TTP’s internationalization is also buttressed by its linkages with the broader terrorist environment in Afghanistan. Multiple terrorist organizations have been reported to be present and operating in this area, and recent 38 report have pointed towards the areas of convergence and linkage between the TTP and other terrorist groups, such as Al-Qaeda and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). The displacement of over 2,000 TTP members and affiliates in Afghanistan has also been mentioned.

The advances illustrate how Afghanistan can serve as a space where individuals, networks, training centers, and relationships with each other between terror groups can overlap. The same is endorsed by ex-GDI General Sami Saddat, who describes the support and permissive environment for TTP in Afghanistan. He further illustrates that India funds TTP through Afghan channels to carry out attacks inside Pakistan, revealing the state-level dimension of the threat.

Multilingual Propaganda

The group’s international presence is also manifested in its propaganda and communication strategy. TTP-related material has been produced in Urdu, Pashto, English, Arabic, Russian, and Bangla, suggesting a desire to reach a broader international community. Multilingual messaging allows the organization to spread its ideology, recruit members and sympathizers, and build networks of support across linguistic and geographic communities.

This multilingual outreach extends beyond propaganda distribution by providing the organization with a means to communicate with audiences outside Pakistan and potentially facilitate ideological influence, recruitment, and cross-border networks.

From Pakistan-Centric to Transnational

Taken together, these developments suggest a wider shift in the TTP’s organizational profile. It has diversified its personnel base with foreign membership, geographical depth in Afghanistan with over 6000 fighters, links with other terrorist groups that make it part of a wider terrorist ecosystem, cross-border networks that expand its reach, and multilingual propaganda that widens its ideological outreach.

Security Implications

The effects on Pakistan’s security landscape are not limited to its immediate surroundings. The ability to recruit personnel from various nations, keep thousands of terrorists outside their country, engage with other terrorist groups, build a cross-border network, and communicate with various audiences poses a challenge that can be solved only by adopting a national counterterrorism strategy. Therefore, robust international cooperation is needed in intelligence sharing, border control, counterterrorism investigations, disruption of terrorist financing, and prevention of cross-border recruitment and facilitation if an effective response is to be made.