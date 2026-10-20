The Middle East’s Geopolitical Deadlock: Why Change Must Come From Within Iran – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The article contends that neither appeasement of Iran’s clerical regime nor foreign military intervention can produce lasting stability, arguing that the 1979 revolution replaced one dictatorship with another and that subsequent regional conflicts only expanded Tehran’s influence.

It cites the experiences of Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya to warn that externally imposed regime change often fails to deliver democracy and risks intensifying domestic repression, insisting that Iranians must choose their own system free of both theocracy and restored monarchy.

The piece highlights organized opposition such as the NCRI and Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan, along with nationwide protests, as evidence that a domestic democratic transformation offers the only sustainable path to a more stable Middle East.

The Middle East faces a fundamental question: How can the region break free from its cycle of war and instability? Iran lies at the heart of this crisis. Neither appeasement of its clerical regime nor foreign military intervention offers a sustainable solution. Lasting change depends on the Iranian people and their right to determine their own future.

The 1979 revolution overthrew the Shah’s dictatorship but failed to deliver the freedom and democracy Iranians had sought. Khomeini and his network of Mullahs appropriated a popular uprising and established a theocratic system, replacing one authoritarian government with another. Under the banner of exporting its revolution, Tehran subsequently pursued regional influence, contributing to decades of conflict and instability.

Western policies of engagement and appeasement, together with regional wars and the 2003 invasion of Iraq, helped create conditions that allowed Iran to expand its influence across Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, the Palestinian territories, and Yemen.

The war that erupted on October 7, 2023, exposed vulnerabilities in Tehran’s regional strategy, which relied heavily on allied armed groups. The weakening of Iran-aligned forces in Lebanon, the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria, and direct US and Israeli strikes against Iranian targets have dealt significant blows to the regime’s regional ambitions. Yet these developments alone cannot resolve Iran’s underlying political crisis.

Why Foreign Intervention Is Not the Answer

The experiences of Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya demonstrate that military intervention and the overthrow of governments do not automatically lead to democracy or stability. Promoting political alternatives from abroad carries similar risks, particularly when those alternatives lack sufficient domestic legitimacy.

Iran’s future cannot be imposed by foreign powers. The Iranian people should not have to bear the devastating costs of a war they did not choose. Attacks on civilian infrastructure and essential services, including electricity, water, and healthcare, risk deepening poverty, and human suffering without guaranteeing democratic change.

The regime may also exploit external conflict to intensify domestic repression and prolong its hold on power. The confrontation between Tehran and foreign powers should therefore not be mistaken for a struggle that necessarily serves the interests of the Iranian people.

Iran’s future must be determined by its people, not by foreign powers. Nor are Iranians seeking to bring back a shah from the dustbin of history. They deserve the freedom to choose their own political system, without being subjected to either a restored monarchy or another form of dictatorship.

Resistance and Democratic Change

Iran’s regional policies are inseparable from its domestic political structure. Repression, economic hardship, and external confrontation have reinforced one another, demonstrating why military containment alone cannot resolve the crisis.

Iran is not necessarily facing a political vacuum. Its opposition includes organized movements advocating fundamental political change. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), for example, has put forward Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan, which calls for freedom of expression, the separation of religion and state, gender equality, minority rights, and a democratic Iran free of nuclear weapons.

Successive nationwide uprisings, protests by various social groups, resistance by political prisoners, and campaigns against executions all reflect sustained opposition to the ruling regime. The organized resistance seeks to channel this widespread public discontent into a coordinated nationwide uprising aimed at overthrowing the regime.

International solidarity can support the Iranian people by defending human rights, opposing executions, and amplifying the voices of those demanding freedom. Its purpose should be to empower Iranian society to shape its own future, not to act in its place.

A Democratic Iran and a More Stable Middle East

The Middle East’s geopolitical deadlock cannot be resolved through military pressure alone. Nor can lasting stability be achieved by imposing political alternatives from abroad while ignoring the wishes of the people who will have to live under the resulting system.

A sustainable solution requires addressing the domestic roots of Iran’s regional policies and recognizing the role of Iranian society and organized resistance in bringing about political change. Weakening the regime militarily without addressing the political foundations of its rule is not a strategy for achieving lasting peace.

A democratic transformation in Iran could pave the way for a different regional future—one based on peaceful relations with neighbouring countries, respect for international law, and the rejection of political and religious dictatorship.

Ultimately, Iran’s future belongs to its people. The international community should respect their right to determine that future and support universal human rights rather than impose a particular political outcome.

The key to change lies within Iran itself: in its people, their organized resistance, and their right to build a free and democratic country.