The World Is Rewriting The Rules Of Economic Power – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

At the 2026 IMF–World Bank meetings in Bangkok, policymakers confronted slower global growth (projected at 3.1 percent in 2026) and rising inflation amid geopolitical, cyber, and financial shocks, shifting emphasis from economic size to resilience, connectivity, and adaptability.

Discussions highlighted G20 targets for faster, cheaper cross-border payments by the end of 2027 and local-currency transactions as ways to reduce reliance on single currencies, with Indonesia’s QRIS system—reaching 69.32 million users and linking several Asian countries—cited as a practical example of payment interoperability.

The article concludes that future economic power will depend less on sheer scale than on the ability to maintain multiple payment and trade routes, build trust, and absorb disruptions without collapsing.

From 12 to 18 October 2026, finance ministers and central bank governors from around the world gathered in Bangkok, Thailand, for the 2026 IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings. But what did they actually bring home from Bangkok? What issues dominated their discussions? More importantly, could the ideas and policy directions emerging from the meetings reshape the global economic order?

These questions matter because the gathering took place when the global economy was facing an unusual combination of pressures. Geopolitical tensions were fragmenting trade, cyber threats were becoming more sophisticated, and financial markets remained vulnerable to sudden shocks. At the same time, artificial intelligence, digital finance, sustainable energy investment, and supply-chain diversification were creating new opportunities for growth.

Policymakers therefore came to Bangkok not merely to discuss inflation, interest rates, or economic forecasts. They confronted a more fundamental question: how can economies continue to grow when uncertainty has become a permanent feature of the global landscape?

The discussions suggested that the answer cannot be found in the old economic playbook alone. For decades, economic power was associated primarily with size: a larger economy, a stronger currency, deeper financial markets, and a greater share of global trade. Those advantages still matter, but they are no longer sufficient. A different form of power is emerging, built on resilience, connectivity, adaptability, and trust.

When Resilience Becomes Economic Power

For years, countries competed as if the global economy were a race on a predictable track. The fastest-growing economy was assumed to be moving closer to victory. Governments sought larger investment inflows, stronger exports, higher productivity, and more influential currencies.

Yet the track is no longer predictable. A conflict in one region can disrupt global energy supplies. Trade restrictions can force companies to redesign supply chains across continents. Cyberattacks can interrupt critical financial services without crossing a physical border.

The latest figures illustrate this contradiction. The International Monetary Fund projects global growth at 3.1 percent in 2026, down from 3.5 percent in 2025, before recovering to 3.4 percent in 2027. Meanwhile, global headline inflation is projected to rise from 4.1 percent in 2025 to 4.7 percent in 2026, before easing to 4.1 percent in 2027. The global economy is still growing, but that growth is becoming more uneven, expensive, and vulnerable to disruption.

This helps explain why the policy agenda discussed in Bangkok extended beyond conventional growth targets. It covered macroeconomic and financial stability, labour-market modernization, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, sustainable energy, trade continuity, debt vulnerabilities, and stronger global financial safety nets. Though apparently separate, these issues address the same challenge: keeping economies functioning when disruptions arrive from several directions at once.

Economic power today resembles a ship navigating unpredictable waters. Speed remains valuable, but speed alone offers little protection when a storm arrives. A strong vessel also requires reliable navigation, sufficient reserves, a skilled crew, and the capacity to remain afloat after being struck by large waves.

Connectivity Is Replacing Dependence

If resilience is becoming a new measure of economic power, connectivity is becoming one of the principal means of building it. In the twentieth century, ports, roads, factories, and power plants formed the backbone of economic strength. In the twenty-first century, payment systems, digital identities, data networks, cybersecurity frameworks, and artificial intelligence are joining that list.

Cross-border payments illustrate this transformation. Although the global economy is increasingly digital, moving money between countries can still be slower, more expensive, and less transparent than making domestic payments. These barriers affect not only multinational corporations but also small exporters, migrant workers, tourists, and micro and small enterprises.

The G20 has therefore established measurable targets for the end of 2027. At least 75 percent of cross-border retail payments should make funds available to recipients within one hour, while the remainder should be completed within one business day. The global average cost of retail payments should also fall below 1 percent, with no individual payment corridor exceeding 3 percent.

Payment connectivity is therefore no longer merely financial plumbing hidden behind economic activity. It is becoming strategic infrastructure that determines who can participate in the global economy.

Local Currency Transactions, or LCT, represent another dimension of this shift. International trade and investment have traditionally relied heavily on major global currencies. Although that system remains essential, excessive dependence can expose businesses to exchange-rate volatility, repeated conversion costs, and external financial shocks.

The logic resembles building several bridges across a river instead of depending entirely on one. The original bridge remains essential, but additional routes keep transactions moving when one route is disrupted. Connectivity creates alternatives; dependence leaves an economy without them.

Indonesia’s Quiet Contribution

Emerging economies are also helping shape this evolving financial architecture. Indonesia offers a relevant example of how resilience can be built through cooperation rather than isolation.

This principle is evident in Indonesia’s digital payment transformation, which has continued to be advanced by Bank Indonesia. By August 2026, QRIS had reached 69.32 million users and 47.11 million merchants. This scale demonstrates how Bank Indonesia’s payment-system policies are connecting technological innovation with greater financial inclusion, particularly for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

Through the development of Cross-Border QRIS, Bank Indonesia has also extended this transformation beyond Indonesia’s domestic economy. Payment connectivity has been established with Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and China. These linkages not only support tourism, retail transactions and regional commerce but also make cross-border payments more efficient, accessible and interconnected.

For a small merchant, a single QRIS transaction may appear insignificant. Yet millions of digital transactions can generate financial records that help businesses demonstrate consistent revenue flows and improve their prospects of accessing formal financing. For travellers, cross-border QRIS payments reduce reliance on cash and make transactions more convenient. For the broader economy, Bank Indonesia’s efforts to promote payment-system interoperability are helping strengthen regional integration without requiring participating countries to abandon their domestic infrastructure.

So, what did the world ultimately learn in Bangkok?

The meetings did not produce a single formula capable of eliminating geopolitical conflict, technological disruption, or financial volatility. They revealed something more fundamental: the meaning of economic power is changing. Size without resilience creates vulnerability. Innovation without trust creates risk. Global integration generates prosperity, but excessive dependence on a single channel can magnify shocks. The most powerful economies of the future may not necessarily be the largest. They will be those best able to connect, adapt, cooperate, and remain standing when the next shock arrives.

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the institution where the author is employed.