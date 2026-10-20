What Imran Khan’s Supporters May Be Feeling? – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The article notes persistent internal friction within PTI over protests, parliamentary strategy, and decision-making, including postponed marches and missed meetings, even as the party maintains it remains united behind Imran Khan.

It highlights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s security challenges amid rising terrorist violence, alongside official budget priorities for health and governance and Auditor General findings of weak internal controls that require corrective action.

On funding and Khan’s release, the piece records the Election Commission’s 2022 prohibited-funding finding (which PTI contests), the collapse of early-2025 negotiations, and continued legal petitions, while arguing that greater transparency and a clearer release roadmap would strengthen supporter confidence.

Support for Imran Khan can remain strong while confidence in the party’s management, coordination and political direction becomes more complicated. The first source of frustration is internal cohesion. A Dawn report on PTI divisions described disagreements over protests, parliamentary engagement, decision making and competing centers of influence. PTI rejected suggestions of a serious split and maintained that its leadership remained united behind Khan. Yet another warning appeared when more than twenty five lawmakers reportedly missed a provincial parliamentary meeting, according to a Geo report on the KP meeting. Party representatives disputed suggestions that a forward bloc was emerging, but such episodes inevitably create questions among workers.

Disagreement within a large political party is normal. The problem begins when disagreement produces contradictory public signals. Ahead of the planned September 27 march, a Dawn report on uncertainty over the protest described confusion over whether the mobilization would proceed. The party then shifted the march to October 4, according to the later Dawn report on the postponement. Insiders cited questions of preparedness, transport and strategic differences. Whatever the justification, changing major decisions close to mobilization can leave committed workers wondering whether a clear command structure actually exists.

PTI governed KP since 2013 and its supporters therefore have reason to expect the province to demonstrate the party’s governing philosophy in practice. Security remains particularly difficult. The Pakistan Security Report 2025 documented a sharp national rise in terrorist violence, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa among the principal centres of militant activity. The provincial chief minister has himself demanded a change in security policy and greater provincial participation in counter terrorism planning, as reported in Dawn on the KP security position.

But security cannot become the only measure of government performance. People still require hospitals, medicines, roads, schools, functioning institutions and accountable administration. The province’s own official 2026 budget priorities include improved health access, disease prevention, emergency response and stronger governance. Meanwhile, the Auditor General’s KP audit report identified weaknesses requiring stronger internal controls. Audit objections should not automatically be described as corruption or criminal wrongdoing, but they do require explanation and corrective action. At the national level, Transparency International Pakistan’s survey also shows how deeply accountability continues to concern citizens.

Funding is particularly sensitive because PTI has traditionally enjoyed strong financial and political support from Pakistanis abroad. The Election Commission’s official record states that its prohibited funding proceedings produced a finding against PTI in 2022 and that subsequent proceedings continued. PTI challenged the accusations and its representatives maintained that transactions were processed through banking channels and records existed, according to the party’s public response on funding records. Any fair assessment must acknowledge both the official finding and PTI’s response rather than converting disputed allegations into broader assumptions.

The current question is simpler. When supporters contribute money for political campaigns, legal expenses, protests or organizational work, transparency protects both donors and the party. There is insufficient public evidence to establish the sweeping claim that every current PTI fundraising effort operates without a mechanism for accountability. Nevertheless, a modern political organization supported by a large domestic and overseas community should voluntarily publish regular audited statements explaining how major political funds are collected, authorized and spent. Transparency is not merely a legal defense. It is a political asset.

The deepest frustration concerns the absence of a clearly understood road map for Khan’s release. PTI has pursued several approaches. It entered formal negotiations with the government in early 2025, documented in a Reuters report on the talks. Shortly afterwards, Khan ended those negotiations after the government failed to satisfy demands within the period he had specified, according to Reuters on the breakdown of talks. By March 2026, some party figures were themselves questioning delays in the planned release campaign, as recorded in a Dawn report on internal dissatisfaction.

It would nevertheless be inaccurate to claim that PTI has undertaken no legal activity. Courts have repeatedly considered petitions concerning Khan’s convictions, health, meetings and prison conditions. The HRCP annual human rights assessment reported significant pressure on civic space and political activity during 2025. These constraints complicate PTI’s options, although they do not eliminate the need for coherent planning.

The argument that PTI is completely inactive inside parliament also requires qualification. Opposition lawmakers have protested in the National Assembly over Khan’s treatment and political demands. More importantly, the FAFEN parliamentary performance report records legislative initiatives from PTI backed independents.