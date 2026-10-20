Why Afghanistan’s Terrorism Problem Remains Uncontained? – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

Four years after the Taliban’s return to power, UN Security Council monitoring continues to identify groups including the TTP, al-Qaeda, and ISIL-K operating inside Afghanistan, contradicting Kabul’s claims that no terrorist organisation uses Afghan territory to threaten other states.

Pakistan has faced intensified TTP attacks and maintains that the group operates from Afghan soil for recruitment and planning, while the Taliban reject accusations of providing safe havens; the article notes Taliban operations against ISIL-K but describes counterterrorism as selective.

The author argues that military escalation alone is insufficient and that verifiable counterterrorism measures, border management, and intelligence cooperation are required if Afghanistan is to avoid deeper isolation and regional instability.

Afghanistan’s unresolved security challenge is increasingly becoming a regional problem. Four years after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, the expectation that the new authorities would prevent Afghan territory from being used by transnational terrorist organisations remains unfulfilled. The persistence of militant networks, particularly those targeting neighbouring countries, raises serious questions about the Taliban’s counterterrorism commitments and the long-term consequences of allowing armed groups to maintain a presence within Afghanistan.

The concern is not based solely on the security assessments of Afghanistan’s neighbours. The United Nations Security Council’s monitoring mechanisms have repeatedly reported the presence of multiple terrorist organisations inside Afghanistan. Its 2026 assessment identified the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), al-Qaeda, Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISIL-K) and other groups among the organisations operating in the country. The report also highlighted concerns about the TTP’s campaign against Pakistan and the continued threat posed by terrorist networks to regional security. These findings challenge the Taliban’s repeated assertions that no terrorist organisation is using Afghan territory to threaten other states.

Pakistan has borne a particularly heavy burden. The TTP has intensified its campaign against Pakistani security personnel, law enforcement agencies and civilians, making militant activity along the western border a central national security concern. Islamabad maintains that TTP leaders and fighters operate from Afghan territory, using the space available to them for recruitment, planning and organising attacks. The Taliban authorities reject accusations that they are providing safe havens to groups threatening Pakistan. Nevertheless, the persistence of cross-border violence demands verifiable action rather than competing assurances.

The problem extends beyond Pakistan. ISIL-K has demonstrated its capacity to conduct attacks inside Afghanistan and has been linked to violence with implications beyond the country. Al-Qaeda’s continued presence also raises concerns about the possibility of renewed transnational militant activity. Other organisations, including groups associated with regional separatist and militant movements, have featured in security assessments and allegations concerning Afghanistan. Although their capabilities, objectives and relationships differ, their presence underscores the difficulty of establishing a stable regional security environment while militant networks retain operational space.

The Taliban’s counterterrorism record is therefore mixed. Their authorities have conducted operations against ISIL-K, and international assessments acknowledge that these efforts have constrained aspects of the organisation’s activity. Yet action against one adversary does not resolve the wider problem if other armed groups continue to operate. Counterterrorism cannot be selective: an organisation that threatens the Taliban’s own authority cannot be treated as the only serious terrorist threat while groups targeting neighbouring states are tolerated or inadequately restrained.

This distinction is particularly important in the case of the TTP. The Taliban and the TTP share ideological affinities and historical connections, but the consequences of the TTP’s campaign fall primarily on Pakistan’s population and institutions. If Kabul’s authorities allow these ties to obstruct meaningful counterterrorism action, they risk turning an internal political relationship into a source of sustained regional instability. The responsibility of a governing authority is not merely to prevent attacks against itself; it must also ensure that its territory is not used to organise violence against other countries.

There is a wider international dimension to this challenge. Terrorist networks can exploit porous borders, informal financial channels, illicit weapons markets and digital platforms to sustain recruitment and operations. A permissive environment in Afghanistan could therefore provide opportunities for groups seeking to threaten Central Asia, South Asia and other regions. The international community cannot afford to treat this risk as a bilateral disagreement between Islamabad and Kabul. The relevant question is whether verifiable safeguards exist to prevent Afghan territory from becoming a platform for cross-border militancy.

At the same time, military escalation alone cannot provide a durable solution. Cross-border clashes and airstrikes carry serious risks for civilians, deepen mistrust and can further destabilise an already fragile Afghanistan. Pakistan has legitimate security concerns, but sustained progress requires a combination of effective border management, intelligence cooperation, diplomatic pressure and accountable counterterrorism measures. The Taliban authorities, for their part, must recognise that denying the problem does not eliminate it.

Afghanistan’s people have endured decades of war and should not be held collectively responsible for the activities of armed groups. Nor should the country’s humanitarian needs be used as a reason to overlook security obligations. Economic recovery, regional connectivity and international engagement are all possible, but they require a security environment in which neighbouring countries have confidence that their territory and citizens will not be threatened from across the border.

Ultimately, Afghanistan cannot achieve lasting stability while terrorist networks retain opportunities to operate within its territory. Nor can the region build sustainable economic and diplomatic partnerships while cross-border violence continues unchecked. The Taliban authorities face a clear choice: demonstrate through verifiable action that Afghanistan will not serve as a sanctuary for militants, or risk deeper isolation, deteriorating relations with neighbours and a wider regional security crisis. The future of Afghanistan’s regional integration depends, in significant measure, on whether its rulers treat counterterrorism as an international responsibility rather than a selective political choice.