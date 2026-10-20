Why The Global South Is Quietly Rewiring Its Monetary Defenses – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

Bank Indonesia Governor Destry Damayanti argued at the Bangkok meetings that trading in local currencies reduces reliance on third currencies and limits exposure to global exchange-rate swings, shifting emerging-market defense from dollar stockpiles toward rerouted trade and payment systems.

Indonesia’s Local Currency Transaction volumes reached $8.45 billion in early 2026, up 163 percent year-on-year, with QRIS interoperability enabling direct regional settlement that can ease dollar demand and give the central bank more domestic policy space.

The article notes remaining constraints—thin liquidity, limited awareness among small exporters, and data/cyber risks—while contending that such “plumbing” can reduce the frequency of imported shocks more effectively than reserves alone.

I followed the Bangkok meetings, held October 12 to 18, mostly through the statements trickling out of them, and the tone was about as cheerful as you’d expect. The Fed might hike again. Oil keeps refusing to come down. And money still has a habit of bolting out of emerging markets the moment someone in New York gets nervous. None of it is new. Yet one of the more consequential messages of the week didn’t come from a headline communiqué. It came from a fairly technical point made by Bank Indonesia Governor Destry Damayanti: trading in local currencies cuts reliance on a third currency and limits exposure to global exchange-rate swings.

That sounds modest. It isn’t. What she described is a shift in how emerging economies think about defense. For decades the standard playbook was to stockpile dollars and hope the pile was big enough when the storm arrived. What’s taking shape now is something closer to defensive plumbing, rerouting the pipes of everyday trade and payments so that fewer shocks reach the domestic economy in the first place.

Why The Timing Matters

The case for this plumbing has rarely been stronger, and Indonesia’s own week shows why. Back home, the talk on trading desks is whether Bank Indonesia gets pushed into another hike by December, maybe 25 basis points, maybe 50, depending on how hard the rupiah gets squeezed. The reasons aren’t exotic. A hawkish Fed, crude that stays expensive, and the old worry that a softer rupiah shows up, a few weeks later, in the price of everything imported.

Look at what that means in practice. A central bank in Jakarta may end up tightening not because domestic demand is overheating, but because of decisions taken in Washington and price moves on oil markets it has no influence over. Households pay more for credit. Small firms postpone investment. Growth slows for reasons that have little to do with Indonesia itself. This is the quiet cost of dollar dependence, and it compounds. Every cycle of imported tightening chips away at the policy space a central bank needs for its own economy.

Reserves can soften the blow, but they’re an expensive insurance policy. Each dollar parked in Treasuries to defend the currency is a dollar not financing a port, a factory or a farmer. The question isn’t whether to hold reserves. It’s whether emerging economies can lower the number of shocks those reserves have to absorb.

The Double-Conversion Tax

Take a furniture maker in Jepara selling to a buyer in Kuala Lumpur. Until recently, the deal would almost certainly be invoiced in dollars. Ringgit gets converted into dollars, dollars into rupiah. Each leg carries a spread, and each leg ties a purely regional transaction to a currency whose value is decided elsewhere. When the Fed tightens, both sides pay for it, though neither had any say in the decision.

Local Currency Transactions (LCT) take out the middle step. Settlement happens directly in rupiah and ringgit through designated banks in each country. The numbers are still small, but they’re moving fast. In the early months of 2026, LCT deals added up to $8.45 billion, up 163 percent on a year earlier, and roughly 16,000 users were tapping the scheme every month. Jakarta liked the trend enough to set up a national task force to push it along.

Lower fees are the obvious win. They’re not the interesting one. When more regional trade settles in local currencies, the domestic demand for dollars eases at precisely the moments it tends to spike. That takes some heat off the exchange rate during sell-offs, which in turn gives the central bank more room to set rates for domestic conditions rather than for currency defense. Small savings at the firm level, multiplied across thousands of invoices, become a macro buffer.

Far from a de-dollarization crusade, this is ordinary risk management. The dollar isn’t going anywhere; it will remain the anchor for commodities, sovereign debt and reserves for a long time. The argument is narrower and more practical. Two neighbors have no good reason to route a routine invoice through somebody else’s currency if they don’t need to.

From Policy Paper To Payment Terminal

Settlement frameworks only matter if people use them. This is where something as unglamorous as a QR code ends up mattering for monetary policy. Once QRIS is plugged into its neighbors’ QR systems, the G20 talk about faster, cheaper, more transparent cross-border payments stops being abstract. A Thai visitor scans a code at a batik shop in Yogyakarta and pays in baht, the shopkeeper gets rupiah, and nobody along the way needs a single dollar.

Destry made much the same point in Bangkok. Her case for the G20 roadmap was simple enough: firms benefit, trade gets easier, and more people end up inside the financial system. The quieter consequence is harder to see. Every QR payment settled in local currency is a tiny vote for regional autonomy, cast by people who’d never think of it that way.

Receipts From The Warung

Resilience that lives only on a central bank’s balance sheet is thinner than it looks. The sturdier kind grows from below. Think of a warung (small neighborhood shop) owner who, a few years ago, took cash only and kept the books in her head. Now there’s a QRIS sticker taped next to the register, and every scan leaves a record. Give it a year and those records turn into something she never had before, a sales history a bank can check before lending to her. That, not the technology itself, is the real bridge between payment digitization and access to credit.

None of this is frictionless, and it’s worth being honest about that. LCT volumes are still a sliver of trade settled in dollars. Liquidity is one snag: a bank quoting rupiah against ringgit needs a reasonably active market behind it, and when that market is thin, the spread widens until the savings disappear. Awareness is another. Ask a small exporter in Surabaya about LCT and you’ll often get a blank look, while bigger firms that borrowed in dollars have good reason to keep earning them. Then come the QR links themselves, with the less exciting questions of who guards the data, who deals with a cyberattack, and who carries the currency risk when tourists pour in from one side far more than the other. None of it is fatal. None of it fixes itself either.

What Bangkok Should Leave Behind

The IMF, for its part, spent much of the week pressing for a stronger global financial safety net and for long-overdue changes to its quotas and governance. That debate deserves attention. But a safety net is what you reach for after the fall. For economies that have spent decades importing other people’s monetary cycles, the more useful question is how to fall less often.

Reserves are what you spend once a shock hits. Plumbing decides how many shocks hit you to begin with.