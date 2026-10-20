Yemeni Forces Report New Gains In Taiz, 1,164 Strikes On Houthis

Key Takeaways:

Yemeni government forces captured new positions in Taiz as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, conducting 1,164 strikes that neutralized an estimated 558 Houthi fighters and destroyed or damaged 135 vehicles and pieces of equipment in 24 hours.

Operations also continued in Shabwa province and along the western coast near the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, with the military reporting the use of jets, drones, artillery, and snipers while claiming precautions to protect civilians.

The coalition supporting the government warned the Houthis against smuggling weapons via maritime vessels and urged boat owners not to assist such efforts, amid ongoing Houthi missile and drone attacks including three ballistic missiles fired at a camp in Shabwa.

Yemeni government forces captured new positions in Taiz as they intensified their offensive against the Houthis, carrying out 1,164 strikes and neutralizing an estimated 558 militia fighters over the past 24 hours, a military spokesperson said on Monday.

Majed Al-Nuzaili, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said in a post on X that government troops had forced Houthi fighters to retreat in Taiz under heavy air and artillery support as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen.

The military also reported destroying or damaging 135 Houthi military vehicles and pieces of equipment during the operations, which targeted the militia’s troop concentrations, reinforcements, fortifications and supply routes.

Al-Nuzaili said the strikes were carried out using fighter jets, drones, field artillery, rocket launchers and sniper units, disrupting Houthi firing positions and supply lines.

In the southern battlefronts and Shabwa province, government forces continued their offensive against Houthi positions, restricting the militia’s movements and preventing it from regrouping or deploying reinforcements.

Along the western coast and near the strategic Bab Al-Mandab Strait, government troops repelled Houthi advances and targeted troop assembly areas and firing positions, the spokesperson added.

He said the latest operations had neutralized 558 Houthi fighters, including field commanders, as government forces continued to expand their territorial gains.

Al-Nuzaili also said the military had taken precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, stressing that the strikes targeted legitimate military objectives.

The latest announcement comes amid intensified fighting between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthi militia since the launch of Operation Dawn of Yemen on Oct. 5.

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has provided air support for the offensive, which aims to recapture Houthi-held territory and restore government control over state institutions, including in the capital, Sanaa.

The escalation has also seen renewed Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and Yemeni government positions.

The Houthis also targeted a military camp in Shabwa with three ballistic missiles on Monday, Al-Nuzaili said.

In a separate statement on Monday, the coalition warned the Houthis against using traditional maritime vessels to smuggle weapons, missiles and military equipment into Yemen, saying such activities threatened national and regional security and endangered civilian lives.

The coalition also urged boat owners to refrain from cooperating with the militia in arms-smuggling operations along Yemen’s coast, warning of the risks to their lives and property.