Iranian FM, Hamas Leader Discuss Gaza Developments

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh exchanged views about the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli attacks on the coastal enclave.

In a telephone conversation on Monday night, Zarif condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s recent acts of aggression against the Palestinian nation, including those living in the Gaza Strip.

He also congratulated Palestinians and resistance groups on their recent success in imposing their conditions on the Israeli regime for a ceasefire.

Last week, the Israeli regime forces martyred Baha Abu Atta, a top commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, along with his wife in his house in Gaza city.

The Islamic Jihad retaliated by firing hundreds of rockets towards the occupied lands and brought life in the Zionist settlements and even Israeli major cities, including its commercial hub Tel Aviv, to a standstill for several days.

The PIJ fighters also inflicted casualties on the Israeli army, injuring several soldiers and destroying an advanced tank.

According to local reports, Tel Aviv agreed to the Islamic Jihad’s key demands in exchange for the resistance group to stop firing rockets into the occupied territories and ensure Gaza rallies are peaceful.

On Wednesday night, Nakhalah said the resistance group had laid out a list of demands for the ceasefire with Israel to Egyptian moderators.

