ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo Credit: Austrian Foreign Ministry, Wikipedia Commons.

Iran's Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo Credit: Austrian Foreign Ministry, Wikipedia Commons.
1 Social Issues World News 

Iranian FM, Hamas Leader Discuss Gaza Developments

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh exchanged views about the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli attacks on the coastal enclave.

In a telephone conversation on Monday night, Zarif condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s recent acts of aggression against the Palestinian nation, including those living in the Gaza Strip.

He also congratulated Palestinians and resistance groups on their recent success in imposing their conditions on the Israeli regime for a ceasefire. 

Last week, the Israeli regime forces martyred Baha Abu Atta, a top commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, along with his wife in his house in Gaza city.

The Islamic Jihad retaliated by firing hundreds of rockets towards the occupied lands and brought life in the Zionist settlements and even Israeli major cities, including its commercial hub Tel Aviv, to a standstill for several days.

The PIJ fighters also inflicted casualties on the Israeli army, injuring several soldiers and destroying an advanced tank.

According to local reports, Tel Aviv agreed to the Islamic Jihad’s key demands in exchange for the resistance group to stop firing rockets into the occupied territories and ensure Gaza rallies are peaceful.

On Wednesday night, Nakhalah said the resistance group had laid out a list of demands for the ceasefire with Israel to Egyptian moderators.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.