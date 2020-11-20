Trump Lawyers Claim ‘Massive’ Election Fraud, Media Blackout

By RT

Citing witness affidavits, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell argued that voter fraud was rampant in several Democrat strongholds and that President Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, won the election if illegal votes are thrown out.

“I know crimes, I can smell them. But I don’t have to smell this – I can prove it to you 18 different ways,” Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor before he served as mayor of New York City, told reporters on Thursday.

“What I’m describing to you is massive fraud.”

He spoke of 682,770 mail-in ballots that witnesses swear were not properly inspected in Pennsylvania. There was also a worker in Detroit, Michigan who reported rampant illegal behavior – including backdating of mail-in ballots – in a sworn affidavit, he said.

Last but not least, some votes were allegedly processed multiple times, and there were precincts that recorded anywhere from 150 percent to 350 percent of voter turnout, which is “clear circumstantial evidence” of fraud, according to Giuliani.

The precinct discrepancy was cited by Republican election officials in Wayne County, Michigan in their refusal to certify the results – only to have them change their mind on Wednesday, and then again on Thursday, saying they were coerced into certification by threats against them and their families.

In multiple places where Trump led on election night but Biden surged ahead thanks to mail-in ballots counted later, Republican observers were not allowed to be present when the envelopes were opened, thereby making it impossible to verify their validity, Giuliani argued. In Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Democrats who sent in flawed ballots were given a chance to “cure” them, but Republicans were not, he added.

In Wisconsin, he said the campaign found some 100,000 absentee ballots that weren’t actually requested in Democrat-heavy Madison and Milwaukee, which would be against state law.

Sidney Powell, best known for representing Trump’s former aide General Michael Flynn, claimed that Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic software were involved in deleting Trump votes and “injecting” votes for Biden, alleging that they processed votes in Germany and Spain and that they were linked to Venezuela, Cuba and China.

Trump campaign legal aide Jenna Ellis told reporters that the elections in the several disputed counties were “irredeemably compromised,” and that this will be demonstrated in the court of law – not the court of public opinion, where she said the members of the press would all be stricken from the jury as too biased.

The campaign’s goal wasn’t to overturn the election as such, but to ensure that the US had free and fair elections going forward, Ellis argued. If fraud succeeds, “no election will be secure from here on out.”

Ellis wasn’t the only one to clash with reporters. Giuliani said the conference’s purpose was to “get around the Iron Curtain of censorship” in both mainstream and social media, accusing the press of failing to accurately cover the lawsuits and the allegations and outright lying about them.

Pushing back on a question that claimed multiple lawsuits have been dismissed, he said the campaign actually had only three right now, and had just dropped the one in Michigan because they got relief they sought.

As for the lawyers “dropping like flies,” as one reporter put it, that was because they and their families were receiving death threats, Giuliani said.

“We’re headed to a very bad place,” the former mayor of New York City warned, noting that the “vicious press” has intimidated witnesses as well as lawyers, and that the “censorship by Big Tech and Big Media is almost as bad” as the alleged election fraud.

Democrats have insisted there was no “widespread” fraud and that Trump’s legal team had no evidence of any. While Trump has refused to concede, the mainstream media have called the election for Biden. Any claim that disagrees with that has been labeled by social media platforms as “disputed.”