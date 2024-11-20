7th EU-Turkmenistan Interparliamentary Meeting: Strengthening Energy Cooperation – OpEd

By Derya Soysal

On November 14, 2024, the 7th interparliamentary meeting between Turkmenistan and the European Union was held in the European Parliament building in Brussels. This meeting highlighted the commitment of both parties to deepening cooperation in areas such as trade and other key sectors.

Central Asia is gaining increasing attention from Europeans, particularly in the aftermath of the energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war. Since 2022, Europe has been actively diversifying its energy partnerships, and among the key players in this endeavor is Turkmenistan. This Central Asian nation, known for its stunning Akhal-Teke horses, holds a central position in the region’s gas-rich landscape and has the potential to become a major gas exporter to Europe.

The growing significance of Turkmenistan for the European Union is evident in the frequent exchanges held in Brussels, the heart of EU diplomacy. Meetings between EU representatives and Turkmen officials, including the Turkmen ambassador, Sapar Palanov, have become regular, with the goal of advancing energy cooperation initiatives.

Turkmenistan’s Energy Potential: A Renewed European Interest

Turkmenistan possesses the potential to supply substantial volumes of gas in multiple directions in the coming years. The largely untapped South Yolotan gas field, considered the second largest in the world, boasts reserves estimated at 21 trillion cubic meters.

According to researchers Ibrayeva et al. (2018), Turkmenistan is the only Central Asian country capable of exporting significant quantities of gas to Europe. The International Energy Agency (IEA) further supports this, predicting that the region will become a major gas exporter. Turkmenistan’s total gas production is expected to increase from 143 billion cubic meters in 2009 to 265 billion cubic meters by 2035 (Gas Trade Flows in Europe, 2010; Teleuyev et al., 2017).

A Strategic Partnership in Progress

As Europe’s energy diversification strategy continues to evolve, Turkmenistan’s role as a potential energy supplier is becoming increasingly significant. The discussions during the 7th EU-Turkmenistan interparliamentary meeting underline the shared commitment to deepening ties and addressing the challenges of the transport together. During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation and the possibility of establishing new areas of interaction. The EU and Turkmenistan highlighted Turkmenistan’s efforts to diversify its economy and develop trade and investment relations with the European Union.

The delegations expressed their interest in deepening economic relations and intensifying trade. The Turkmen side announced legislative measures to improve market access and stimulate foreign investment, guaranteeing equal conditions for all partners. Cooperation on transport to enhance connectivity was highlighted. Corridors and infrastructure are important for energy transport.

This growing partnership between the EU and Turkmenistan not only highlights Europe’s strategic pivot towards Central Asia but also cements Turkmenistan’s position as a key player in the global energy market. As both parties work toward mutual goals, the dialogue signals a promising future for energy cooperation.

COUNTRY PRODUCTION bcm CONSUMPTION bcm Net exports bcm Prouven reserves bem (%) Azerbaijan 14.8 8.2 6.6 1.3 (0.6) Kazakhstan 19.3 9.2 10.1 1.9 (0.9) Turkmenistan 59.5 25.0 24.5 24.3 (11.7) Uzbekistan 57.0 49.1 7.9 1.6 (0.8) Total 135.8 83.3 42.5 27.8 (13.4) Source: British Petroleum, 2012. Statistical Review of World energy

EU-Turkmenistan Relations: Strengthening Cooperation on Energy and Sustainability

Turkmenistan’s Strategic Role in Energy Diplomacy

Turkmenistan is emerging as a key player in the European Union’s strategy to diversify energy sources, particularly in light of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and its subsequent energy crisis. With the South Yolotan gas field—home to an estimated 21 trillion cubic meters of reserves and considered the second-largest in the world—Turkmenistan has the potential to become a major supplier of natural gas to Europe.

For Turkmenistan, gas exports form a critical part of the national budget, and Ashgabat has actively sought to diversify its energy partnerships. Since gaining independence, Turkmenistan has reduced its reliance on Moscow’s energy policies by establishing export routes to Iran and China, and it continues to pursue a multi-sector diplomacy approach with various global partners, including the EU.

A Milestone in EU-Turkmenistan Energy Cooperation

The energy relationship between Turkmenistan and the EU officially began to intensify in 2008, when former EU Energy Commissioner Andris Piebalgs signed a memorandum of understanding with then-President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. This agreement emphasized mutual benefits: the EU as a consumer market for Turkmen energy products, and Turkmenistan as an attractive destination for EU investments in gas and oil exploration.

Turkmenistan’s Neutrality: A Unique Advantage

Turkmenistan’s status of permanent neutrality, recognized by the United Nations in 1995, has been a cornerstone of its foreign policy. This neutrality has allowed the country to maintain positive relations with major powers and play a stabilizing role in the region. Turkmenistan contributes to addressing common challenges such as terrorism, drug trafficking, and transnational organized crime, making it a valuable partner for the EU.

Cooperation on Sustainability and Green Development

Turkmenistan is also taking significant steps toward sustainability. The government has demonstrated its commitment to climate action by ratifying key international agreements, supporting the Paris Agreement, and pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2030.

In collaboration with the EU, Turkmenistan launched the “Green Turkmenistan Dialogue” (2024–2028) to foster climate-focused partnerships. Borislav Dimitrov, Program Director at the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan, recently praised the mutual commitment to a sustainable future, underscoring the EU’s efforts to support Turkmenistan’s green economy transition while enhancing its business environment.

A Comprehensive Partnership

EU-Turkmenistan relations extend beyond energy. Under the EU’s Central Asia Strategy of 2019, the partnership includes cooperation in education, environmental protection, and economic development. Bilateral relations are governed by the Interim Trade Agreement (2010), and the EU has expressed its intent to intensify dialogue and cooperation with Turkmenistan, pending the ratification of the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA).

Conclusion

Since the opening of a full-fledged EU Delegation in Turkmenistan in 2019, relations between the two parties have grown significantly. The mutual strategic interest in strengthening ties signals a promising future for cooperation in energy, sustainability, and regional stability. The improvement in human rights in Turkmenistan is also a major step forward.

In a geopolitical context where energy security remains paramount, Turkmenistan is poised to play a pivotal role in supplying gas to Europe. Its vast reserves, neutral stance, and commitment to sustainability position it as an indispensable partner for the EU’s long-term energy and economic strategies.

BIBLIOGRAPHY