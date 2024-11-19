Brazil: Military Officers Arrested Over 2022 Plot To Kill Lula

By ABr

By Paula Laboissiere

The Brazilian Federal Police launched Operação Contragolpe (“Operation Counter-Coup”) Tuesday (Nov. 19) in a bid to dismantle the criminal organization responsible for planning a coup d’état aimed at preventing President Lula from taking office after the 2022 elections. The plot included the assassination of both the president and vice-President Geraldo Alckmin.

Commenting on the operation by the Federal Police, President Lula’s head of communications Paulo Pimenta said the plan to assassinate the president, vice-President Geraldo Alckmin, and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes were just “a trifle away from materializing.”

“We’re talking about a concrete, objective action that brings new, serious evidence of participation by people from the power core of [former President Jair] Bolsonaro’s government in the coup they tried to carry out in Brazil to prevent the inauguration of the elected president and vice-president,” he said to the press amid the G20 activities in Rio de Janeiro.

“We’re talking about generals, active-duty colonels, members of the Federal Police. These are material evidence that there really was a plan to directly target the president, the vice-president, and Justice Alexandre de Moraes on December 15,” he went on to say.

Among those imprisoned are Lieutenant Colonel Hélio Ferreira de Lima, who mentions having taken part in the Army’s special operations course on social media; retired General Mário Fernandes, who held positions in the president’s Secretariat-General; Major Rafael Martins de Oliveira; Federal Police Officer Wladimir Matos Soares; and Army Officer Rodrigo Bezerra Azevedo, who also mentions having taken part in the Army’s special operations course on social media.

“A detailed operational plan dubbed ‘Green and Yellow Dagger’ was uncovered, to be carried out on December 15, 2022. It was aimed at assassinating the candidates for president and vice-president elected,” the police reported.

The criminals also planned to restrict the free exercise of the judiciary. “There were also plans to arrest and execute a Supreme Court justice who had been continuously monitored, should the coup d’état be carried out,” said the police.

In an operation launched in February, the Federal Police were already investigating a group that took part in the attempted coup, which had been monitoring Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

“The plan drawn up by the individuals under investigation detailed the human and military resources needed to carry out the actions, with the use of advanced military operational techniques as well as the creation of an ‘institutional crisis management office,’ run by the same individuals,” the police statement reads.

Warrants

Under the crackdown, five preventive arrest warrants and three search and seizure warrants have been carried out, in addition to 15 precautionary measures—including a ban on contact with other suspects; a ban on leaving the country, with the surrender of passports within 24 hours; and the suspension of the exercise of public functions.

The Brazilian Army monitored the enforcement of the warrants, which are being executed in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Goiás, and Amazonas, as well as in the Federal District.

“The probes indicate that the criminal organization used a high level of military technical knowledge to plan, coordinate, and execute illicit actions in November and December of 2022. Most of those being investigated are military personnel trained in special forces,” the police said in a note.

The facts under scrutiny are said to constitute the crimes of violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d’état, and criminal organization.