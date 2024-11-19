Brazil Officially Hands Over G20 Presidency To South Africa

By SA News

By Gabisile Ngcobo

Brazil has officially transferred the historic Group of 20 (G20) Presidency to South Africa at the closing ceremony of the annual summit that was held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

South Africa will make history as the first African country to preside over the G20, with approximately 130 meetings planned for 2025.

The ceremonial handover was conducted by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who both struck the ceremonial gavel before exchanging handshakes and smiles.

The prominent G20 Leaders’ Summit kicked off yesterday with Heads of State and their delegates being welcomed at the Museum of Modern Art.

“It is an honour to accept, on behalf of the people of South Africa, the responsibility of the Presidency of the G20 for the next year,” the President said on Tuesday.

He took the time to congratulate the Brazilian President, a long-time friend, for a successful G20 Presidency that elevated the participation of social and civil society groups and convened the first-ever G20 Social Summit.

“South Africa firmly believes that civil society serves as a bridge between the G20 leaders and the people who have the greatest interest in their deliberations.”

The President has committed to maintaining this innovative platform for engagement throughout the country’s Presidency.

He said he believed that efforts during the Brazilian Presidency have tackled some of the world’s most urgent global challenges.

President Ramaphosa praised the increased attention on the development agenda for developing countries and said they would build on the work that has already begun.

“We applaud all G20 members, led by Brazil, in finalising the G20 Rio de Janeiro Leaders’ Declaration, which outlines the actions we must take together to build a better world.

“We appreciate that once sufficient consensus was reached on the declaration, those members who still had points of disagreement did not stand in the way of adopting the declaration.”

The Head of State said South Africa was committed to advancing the G20’s efforts to achieve greater global economic growth and sustainable development.

“We will work to ensure no one is left behind.”

Furthermore, he said South Africa would strive to harness global collective efforts to address the challenges worsened by the fragility of global solidarity, crippling underdevelopment, and increasing inequality.

President Ramaphosa announced that South Africa had adopted the G20 presidency theme of “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability”.

“In line with this theme, we will seek to strengthen and advance our common pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Pact for the Future.”

He emphasised that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 should be a priority for the next five G20 Presidencies.

“Through our G20 Presidency, we will seek to strengthen solidarity. Whether it is in Gaza, Sudan, or Ukraine, we must all stand in solidarity with those people who are facing hardship and suffering.”

He expressed his support for nations who are most vulnerable to pandemics and other global public health crises, highlighting that many countries in Africa are currently facing mpox outbreaks that require urgent international action.

He stressed that through the country’s G20 Presidency, they will address inequality, a major threat to global economic growth and stability.

“The disparities in wealth and development within and between countries are unjust and unsustainable. These disparities show themselves in the lack of predictable and sustainable financing and capacity building for climate action.”

He said they were using the moment to firmly place the development priorities of the African continent and the Global South on the G20 agenda.

The focus areas include inclusive economic growth, industrialisation, employment, inequality and food security.

“South Africa looks forward to working with all G20 members and invited guests and I am honoured to welcome you all to South Africa in the year ahead.”