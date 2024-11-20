Burkina Faso Economic Days In Moscow – OpEd

By Kester Kenn Klomegah

The “Burkina Faso Economic Days” forum was held in Moscow, and was attended by over 300 participants, including the Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, Apollinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela, who led a delegation of several ministers, including the Minister of Industry, as well as representatives from the Burkina Faso government, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomats, and representatives from Russian business circles.

Burkina Faso Ambassador to Moscow, Aristide Rapundung Ludovic Tapsoba, highlighted the importance of holding the forum in Russia, noting that it was the first in-person event of this scale since the COVID-19 pandemic and a significant step in the development of bilateral relations. The Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, Apollinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela, however expressed gratitude to Russian partners for their hospitality and emphasized the desire for fruitful cooperation based on mutual respect and friendship. The forum aimed to strengthen economic ties between Burkina Faso and Russia.

A key moment of the forum was the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Russo-African Club and the National Union of Private Educational Establishments Laye UNEPEL of Burkina Faso. This document symbolizes new prospects for the expansion of cultural and educational exchanges, creating a basis for multilateral mutual enrichment.

According to Alexander Berdnikov, Executive Secretary of the Russo-African Club and signatory of the memorandum, such a warm meeting illustrates the mutual desire of both countries to form active and mutually beneficial cooperation based on the principles of respect and trust.

For Daniel SAWADOGO, Cultural Attaché at the Burkina Faso Embassy in Moscow and the new representative of the Russo-African Club of Moscow M.V. Lomonosov in Ouagadougou, the signing of this memorandum marks a positive turning point, paving the way for closer and more beneficial collaboration between the two countries.

Louis Gouend, President of the Commission for Work with African Diasporas of the Russo-African Club of Moscow State University M.V. Lomonosov, emphasized the harmonious development of relations between Burkina Faso and Russia. According to him, initiatives like the “Economic Days” play a significant role in increasing trade turnover between the countries and can make a substantial contribution to Burkina Faso’s economic growth.

This event has become not only an important milestone in bilateral interaction but also a symbol of cooperation and unity, charting a new path towards a successful and sustainable partnership between Burkina Faso and Russia.