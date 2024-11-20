India: Baba Banda Singh Bahadur War Memorial – OpEd

By Dr. Gursharan Singh Kainth

The Baba Banda Singh Bahadur War Memorial or Fateh Burj, (also known as the Victory Tower), is a historical monument located in the city of Mohali, also known commercially as SAS Nagar in Punjab, India. It stands tall at a height of 328 feet which was completed in 2011. It is located in village Chapar Chiri Khurd and is the tallest minar in India. It is dedicated to the Sikh military commander (warrior) Baba Banda Singh Bahadur who fought against the Mughal Empire and established the Sikh state in the early 18th century. Fateh Burj commemorates his victory in the Battle of Chappar Chiri fought against Wazir Khan of Sirhind where the Sikh forces emerged triumphant in May 1710. With a decisive victory in this war, a Sikh rule was established from Lahore to Delhi.

The memorial complex is spread over a vast area of about 20 acres, now falling in Sector 93, Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar (Mohali) in Punjab and features several attractions, including a museum, a replica of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s fort, a statue of the warrior on horseback, and a light and sound show that depicts the life and times of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur. The complex also has a garden area, where visitors can relax and enjoy the surroundings.

The architecture of Fateh Burj includes three levels, each level signifying a particular victory. The landscape surrounding the minar is well kept with lush green gardens that are ideal for leisure and outdoor activities. It serves not only as a remembrance of historical triumphs but also as an educational site where visitors can learn about the rich past of the region. This lavishly built memorial is now one of the major tourist spots in the state which attract massive footfall throughout the year.

The design of this memorial has been prepared by Renu Khanna and Associates, a Panchkula-based architectural practice. The design concept has been extracted from the pages of history. When Wazir Khan came to know that Banda Singh Bahadur has arrived, he chose a site for war which was plain on one side, and had rough terrain on the other. Keeping the comfortable plain site for himself, he left the rough terrain for Sikh forces. Banda Bahadur cleverly used it as an opportunity by climbing the highest mound and observing the enemy’s line-up. With his innovative war strategies, Banda Bahadur’s forces used the existing mounds of earth as a defence. Sikh soldiers positioned themselves behind these mounds and won the war through a guerrilla attack.

The museum inside the complex has a vast collection of weapons, armors, and other artifacts from the time of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur. The exhibits are well-maintained and provide a glimpse into the life and times of the Sikh warrior. The light and sound show is also a must-see attraction that beautifully depicts the history and legacy of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

The architect has recreated the whole landscape of Chappar Chiri with its mounds and sand dunes (tibbas). These mounds are covered with grass and statues of Banda Bahadur and his five generals perched atop. These mounds along with a large water body have been arranged in an organic manner with meandering footpaths all around them. The entire necessary infrastructure has been built under these mounds. The statues of Sikh warriors have been sculpted by Prabhat Rai, a renowned Indian sculptor.

The hallmark of the memorial is a victory tower (Fateh Burj). While one walks past the entrance of the memorial and enters the sprawling lawn, his gaze is stuck at this towering Fateh Burj in the background. The victory tower stands 328 feet high with three levels of walks making it the tallest victory tower in India. A Sikh dome is placed on top of it with Khanda and a Kalash. There are triangular openings which symbolically refer to the opening in the walls that were used for positioning of guns and canons. The victory tower is octagonal in plan with reinforced-concrete core and walls which are supported on steel columns. The composite structure makes it resistant to the lateral and seismic forces besides making it strong enough to withstand high wind pressure.

The imposing tower glorifies the valour and the victory of the great general. The overall ambience signifying victory is created by channelizing winds between high mounds, the monumentality of the tower, and lush green landscape that resonates with the architecture of happiness. The large water body creates a magical reflection of the victory tower and lends a very calming effect on the entire place. The small hills with striking statutes on top seem as if a slice from the past history is served straight to the spectators.

The replica of the fort is also well-built and gives visitors a sense of what the actual fort might have looked like. The statue of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur on horseback is a remarkable piece of artwork and is a fitting tribute to the warrior. The complex is well-maintained, and the exhibits are informative and engaging. During night the whole places is shine with bright lights which catches everyone eyes.