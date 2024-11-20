India: Cracks In Gujarat Model – OpEd

By Sara Nazir

Gujarat has long been celebrated as one of India’s most prosperous states, with its rapid industrialization and investment-friendly policies frequently touted as a model for the rest of the country. Under Narendra Modi’s leadership, the state has become a symbol of economic promise, drawing attention for its growing infrastructure, thriving cities, and impressive growth rates. But beneath the surface of Gujarat’s apparent success lies a reality that is far more complicated.

Rising unemployment, increasing migration from economically backward states, and a widening socio-economic divide are exposing deep flaws in the so-called “Gujarat model.” These issues don’t just affect Gujarat—they reflect systemic problems in India’s broader economic framework, raising serious questions about the sustainability of the country’s growth narrative.

One of the most striking aspects of Gujarat’s economic story is its role as a magnet for migrants, particularly from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. According to the 2011 Census, nearly 4.6 million people had moved to Gujarat, most of them in search of better job opportunities. Many come from regions plagued by poverty, limited job prospects, and poor infrastructure. To them, Gujarat represents hope—a place where they can escape the grinding poverty and unemployment they face back home. However, the reality for these migrants is far less rosy.

While Gujarat’s industries have boomed, creating a growing demand for labor, the state has not been able to create enough local jobs to meet the needs of its own population, let alone the influx of outsiders. Gujarat’s industrial growth is largely concentrated in high-skill sectors, particularly in manufacturing, chemicals, and textiles. Many of the migrants who come to the state are unskilled or under-skilled, leaving them to compete with local workers for low-wage, informal jobs. This has led to a situation where, instead of expanding opportunities for everyone, Gujarat’s growth has intensified competition in the labor market, making it harder for both locals and migrants to secure stable, well-paying jobs.

Despite Gujarat’s impressive industrial growth, unemployment remains a persistent problem. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the state’s unemployment rate has consistently been higher than the national average. This is surprising, given the state’s reputation as an economic powerhouse. While there has been significant investment in infrastructure and industries, these sectors have not created enough formal sector jobs to absorb the growing workforce. Many of Gujarat’s workers remain trapped in the informal economy, taking up low-wage jobs in the unorganized sector, with little job security or upward mobility.

This disconnect between industrial growth and job creation is a key flaw in the “Gujarat model.” Economic growth in the state has been largely export-oriented and capital-intensive, which means that the benefits of growth have not been widely shared among the population. For those stuck in the informal sector, the promise of economic opportunity has not materialized. And for local Gujaratis, the competition with migrants for these limited jobs has created a sense of frustration and alienation. Many see the state’s industrial success benefiting outsiders more than its own people, deepening feelings of discontent.

Among those most affected by Gujarat’s economic inequalities are its Muslim communities. Studies show that unemployment rates among Muslims in Gujarat are disproportionately high, a reflection of the social and economic exclusion they face in the state. Discriminatory policies and a long history of marginalization make it harder for many Muslims to access the resources and opportunities generated by the state’s industrial growth. The situation for these communities is compounded by rising migration from poorer states, which further stretches limited resources and intensifies competition for jobs, housing, and public services. With both local minorities and migrants competing for the same opportunities, social tensions have flared, deepening the divide between different groups.

The strain on Gujarat’s resources is further exacerbated by the sheer scale of migration. As more and more people flock to urban centers like Ahmedabad, the pressure on the state’s infrastructure has reached critical levels. The rapid pace of urbanization has led to overcrowded public transportation, housing shortages, and strained healthcare and education systems. This sudden increase in population, without corresponding investments in infrastructure, has created a situation where competition for basic services has intensified. Local residents, already struggling with stagnant wages and job insecurity, find themselves competing for the same resources as the migrants, exacerbating feelings of frustration and social unrest.

The economic impact of this migration is also felt in the labor market. Migrants, often willing to work for lower wages, put downward pressure on local wages, making it harder for both locals and newcomers to secure decent, well-paying jobs. For many local Gujaratis, the promise of prosperity offered by the state’s industrial boom has not come to fruition. Instead, they find themselves locked in a cycle of low wages, job insecurity, and rising competition, with little chance of upward mobility. As a result, many locals feel that the benefits of Gujarat’s economic growth have largely passed them by.

These issues in Gujarat are not isolated to the state but reflect deeper, systemic problems that are present across India. While the country is often praised for its growing global stature, the internal challenges it faces are far more pressing. With over 83 million people still living below the poverty line and millions more trapped in multidimensional poverty, India’s economic divide is stark. The migration crisis in Gujarat is just one example of the broader economic failure in many parts of the country, particularly in poorer states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, where lack of employment opportunities and weak governance drive people to seek work in more prosperous states.

The situation in Gujarat highlights the limitations of India’s current economic model. While the country is positioning itself as a rising global power, its internal economic challenges remain unresolved. The migration of millions of people in search of work speaks to the deep flaws within India’s economic structure. Until these issues are addressed, the country’s growth story will remain incomplete, and its global ambitions will ring hollow. The experience of Gujarat offers a valuable lesson for India. Economic growth, while important, is not enough to create lasting prosperity. Gujarat’s industrial boom, if not accompanied by policies that promote social inclusion, job creation, and equitable resource distribution, will only continue to leave large swathes of the population behind.