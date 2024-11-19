Saudi Arabia, China, Iran Meet To Advance Beijing Agreement

By Arab News

The second meeting of the Saudi-Chinese-Iranian Joint Tripartite Committee to follow up on the Beijing Agreement was held in Riyadh on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Elkhereiji chaired the meeting, with Vice Foreign Minister of China Deng Li and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi present.

The Saudi and Iranian representatives reaffirmed their commitment to fully implementing the Beijing Agreement and strengthening neighborly relations through adherence to the UN Charter, the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and international law, emphasizing respect for sovereignty, independence, and security.

Saudi Arabia and Iran also welcomed China’s ongoing positive role and emphasized the importance of its support in following up on the Beijing Agreement’s implementation. China reiterated its readiness to encourage further steps by both nations to enhance their relationship in various fields.

The three countries praised the progress in Saudi-Iranian relations, highlighting the significance of direct communication at all levels and the opportunities for mutual cooperation amid regional tensions that threatened global and regional security.

They noted the progress in consular services, enabling over 87,000 Iranian pilgrims to perform Hajj and more than 52,000 to perform Umrah securely in 2024.

They also welcomed the first meeting of the Saudi-Iranian Joint Media Committee and the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies and Iran’s Institute for Political and International Studies.

Saudi Arabia and Iran expressed their readiness to sign a double taxation avoidance agreement and, along with China, looked forward to expanding economic and political cooperation.

The three nations called for an immediate end to Israeli aggression in Palestine and Lebanon, and condemned violations of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They stressed the need for uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Palestine and Lebanon and warned that continued violence posed serious threats to regional and global security, including maritime safety.

They also reaffirmed their support for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen, in line with internationally recognized principles under UN auspices.