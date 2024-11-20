The Horn Of Africa States: The Potential Of Oil And Gas In Regional Integration (Part IV) – OpEd

By Dr. Suleiman Walhad

In the Horn of Africa States region, conflicts and economic challenges still continue, The region remains poor, and its population keeps growing at a faster rate than many other regions of the world. It is home to some 160 million people at present, and over two thirds are of youthful and employable age, with many years of working life ahead of them.

The region is marked by the inability of its governance to find solutions to this bulging population, and the only possible way to vent the frustration of this large youthful population is to revert, for the social and security purposes, to the animalistic instinct of the tribe/clan. It is the source of the conflicts for which the region is famous, and which allows unworthy foreigners to exploit the resources of the region, including its geostrategic location.

The economic pie remains small and governments of the region, therefore, find themselves, unable to raise enough revenues to meet the services that the population of the region need in terms of employment, education and health, roads and other infrastructures that are essential for this twenty-first century, of which they are fully aware through Sheikh Google. There is no proper tax collections, and the financial sector of the region still remains outside the orbit of contributing to the economy of the region. They are either in government or private hands and both appear not to have learned much from their counterparts in other parts of the world.

Corruption, nepotism, and weaknesses of the legal systems contribute to the inability of the region to attract foreign investors in addition to its unending ethnic-based conflicts. How could the region attract foreign investments when each country is at the other’s throat and its regional diplomacy is barely able to function, although the governance of each country paints itself as successful despite a backdrop of difficult, conflicted and unstable environments?

The region’s economy is mostly informal, which makes the current available statistics on the region’s economy fake and unrepresentative of the true size of the economy of the region. It is where the governments of the region need to change track to move away from dependence on others to feed their populations or to contribute to the growth of the economy of the region. This will not happen. Countries only reap the fruits of the sweat of their people and not through the handouts of others as seems to be the case today in the region.

In this article , we shall continue to address the potential of oil and gas in the development of the economies of the region and hence possibilities of contributing to the region’s economic integration, and away from the current path of drifting apart, through the whisperings of foreigners who benefit from the chaos and instability of the region.

The region despite its readily available resources, including its agricultural and vast marine spaces, cannot develop viable growing economies because of the non-availability of capital either from its local banks or from international banks. What is available as potential capital contributors are international multilateral financial institutions, and these are generally conditioned and attach restrictions which the local economies do not and cannot support and only lead to more miseries and more indebtedness.

It is where we believe that the region needs another source of revenue, which can support in the medium and long-term run a true economic development. It is often said by economists that financial development leads to a growing economic development. This is not the case in the region at present as little of financial resources come from outside the region through investments or loans, although a large part of the locally raised deposits may be transferred to international banking institutions outside the region, to support the import business of the countries of the region. The local banks are not either fully aware of their role or do not have the capacity to provide the required financing, which is usually medium to long-term.

It is where oil and gas is considered as a potential source of revenues for the region in the future. The region is reported to be one of the last frontiers of this industry (Read my articles: The Potential of Oil and Gas in Regional Integration (Part I, II and III), published in Eurasiareview.com). The region despite its flaws has been in the exploration business for oil and gas since the 1940s.

In Eritrea, some oil was discovered offshore in the 1950s but did not proceed to exploitation, perhaps due to its absorption by Ethiopia at the time, and the subsequent long war of liberation. In Ethiopia, an American company Tenneco discovered substantial gas in the Somali State of Ethiopia, but exploitation of that resource still remains unfulfilled due to the wars with Somalia, the Liberation movements of the region and the continual changes of leaderships and conflicts in other parts of the country. Tenneco was expelled in 1977, and its place was taken over by a Russian company SPEE whose contract was cancelled and replaced by a Chinese company Poly-GCL whose contract was also cancelled in 2022. Possible exploitation of that resource is currently not apparent.

In 2011, Djibouti awarded a Vancouver, Canada, based company called Oyster Oil and Gas Ltd to explore for potential oil and gas reserves in the country but this did not yield any positive developments in this regard. No information is available as to whether it has relinquished the blocks it was awarded then or not.

Most active in the exploration for oil and gas in the region was Somalia despite its multitude of problems. Several companies, but generally more likely to be adventurer companies, were involved in the exploration business with concentration on offshore Somalia instead of onshore. These included Africa Oil Corp, Genel Energy, Soma Oil and Gas, Coastline Exploration, Spectrum Geo, and others. The most serious of them all appears to be the Türkiye state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPACO). The Turkish exploration vessel, Oruc Reis, is currently in Somali waters conducting 3D seismic surveys over the next several months. It appears that good omens are expected as its initial reports seem to indicate.

The old concessions given by previous governments still hold their ground in the oil and gas exploration business of Somalia through force majeure basis. They include Shell, ExxonMobil, and ConocoPhillips and others. In essence, it is generally believed that the Horn of Africa States region holds vast quantities of oil and gas and even coal and that it is perhaps a matter of time before the region achieves full commercial success in this sector.

The hydrocarbon industry is one of the largest industries in the world. Fortune Business Insights noted in a report on November 4th, 2024, that “The global hydrocarbon market size was valued at USD 412.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 429.4 billion in 2024 to USD 595.9 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.” (Source: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hydrocarbon-market-110313).

Many oil experts believe that the region holds vast volumes of oil and gas (Read my Article: The Horn of Africa States: Oil And Gas An Opportunity Or A Curse?, published in Eurasiareview.com on March 7, 2023). The region’s oil and gas potential will, no doubt, lead to economic growth and eventually political stability as revenues from this large industry would create opportunities for employing the bulging youthful population of the region. This would also attract foreign investments into the region in all kinds of fields such as agriculture, fishing, tourism, marine services, pipelines, shipping and shipbuilding, telecommunications and other new technologies.

The possibility of exploitation of oil and gas in the region has attracted the attention of the traditional suppliers of these products, namely the Gulf countries on the other side of the Red Sea, the Gulf od Aden and the northern Indian Ocean. The countries of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar seem to be the most active in the Horn of Africa and they must be eying the developments of this important industry with great interest. This could lead to a competition or strategic alliance between the two regions. But at present, it is not clear, how this would develop.

It is where the necessity of the Horn of Africa States (“HAS”) region as a common platform becomes important and necessary to replace the disturbed relations of the countries of the region as is the case at present. Through a common approach to diplomacy and relations with other parts of the world, a HAS regional block would enable it to negotiate better terms for itself on issues related not only to the economy but also to the security and other aspects of nation systems of the region.

The big companies will no doubt reactivate their involvement in the region should the ongoing explorations reveal the full extent of the reserves of oil and gas in the region. They do not miss when there is a dollar in the billions to be made. It is again another reason why the region should consider working together and cooling off the ongoing conflicts both interstate and intrastate in the region.

The geography, history, social, and economic connections of the region point to such a need for cooperation instead of competition involving antagonisms that may make the youth of the region fodder for fires built by unscrupulous politicians. An integration of the region will foster economic growth, diversification, and expand trade both within the region and with others.